Jenny West on ‘The Challenge’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The 35th season of MTV’s The Challenge premiered on April 1, titled The Challenge: Total Madness. One of the returning competitors this season is the British reality star Jenny West.

She’s known as a fearsome competitor on the show due to her sheer physicality and strength. On her rookie season, War of the Worlds 2, she won an elimination against her fellow Team U.K. member, Nicole Bass, but she was eventually eliminated by Tori Deal in a classic hall brawl matchup. She’s back for Total Madness in the hopes of making it to the end and winning a final.

Here’s what you need to know about Jenny West:

1. She Originally Appeared on the British Reality Show Survival of the Fittest

Jenny West's introduction to reality TV was on a British reality TV show, Survival of the Fittest.

Jenny West’s introduction to reality TV was on a British reality TV show, Survival of the Fittest. The show put girls and boys against each other in a battle of the sexes format, with mental and physical challenges, all set in the South African Savannah.

Jenny’s team of four girls ended up winning the entire show as the fittest team, beating the boys on the final day. The show, which aired in 2018, ended with all four girls receiving £10,000 each.

2. She Is Extremely Passionate About Fitness & Health, Frequently Posting About It

Jenny has been in the fitness industry for eight to nine years and is a well-known fitness model in the U.K. She’s a personal trainer, an athlete and fitness expert. She has won bodybuilding competitions, including national titles, and is passionate about helping others fall in love with fitness.

She also has sponsorship deals with some major sporting brands and does some advertising for them.

3. She Has a Twin Sister, Lucy & Together They Created a Fitness Brand “The West Twins”

Jenny West has a twin sister, Lucy, and the two of them have created their fitness brand, “The West Twins.” Before Survival of the Fittest, Jenny explained her claim to fame: “My sister and I are The West Twins. We work in social media and promote a healthy and positive fitness and mental well-being state. We’ve got 284,000 Instagram followers. That’s on our joint account and we’ve got about 55,000 each on our separate accounts. We do fitness shows and always get recognised.”

According to a profile on the twins, they started working out in the early 2010s after both being unhappy with their physiques. Lucy was the first to start weight lifting and worked hard for a year before coming 3rd in a competition in 2014. Jenny, who was already a personal trainer then, was inspired by Lucy and started weight lifting too. They decided to start a social media profile to inspire others.

4. She Is Currently Single & Keeps Her Personal Relationships Private

Before going on Survival of the Fittest, she revealed that she was single and would be open to finding love on the show. She added “If there is a fit guy and he looks nice and he is intelligent and funny and he is kind, then I won’t be able to help but be attracted to him.”

On her first season of The Challenge, Jenny wasn’t involved in any romantic relationships and she stayed private about her relationship status. Her Instagram doesn’t reveal more, either, as she mostly posts pictures of fitness and friends.

5. She Was Born in 1988 in Wigan, United Kingdom

The fitness model was born in Wigan on October 18, 1986 and is now 33 years old. She also has a guinea pig as a pet.

She has described herself as “chatty and loud, I’m very caring. I always worry about people being happy, even strangers in the street. I’m hardworking and ambitious and energetic.”

