WATCH: ‘Jeopardy’ Contestant Mistakes Janet Jackson for Ariana Grande

During tonight’s episode of Jeopardy!, a contestant answered “Who is Ariana Grande” to a clue after a video played of the superstar Janet Jackson, leading viewers to post the video on Twitter.

The clue asked, “As the recipient of the 2018 icon award, she took “Control” and took to the stage in her first live TV performance in nearly a decade,” followed by a video of the performance. The first contestant to ring in to answer replied, “Who is Ariana Grande?” which was incorrect.

Viewers of the game show took to Twitter to talk about the mistake, with one user writing “Between this and the Chaka Khan moment earlier in the week, it’s clear our nation’s nerds are in desperate need of doing some music icon homework.”

The Clue Hinted at Jackson’s Identity

Between this and the Chaka Khan moment earlier in the week, it’s clear our nation’s nerds are in desperate need of doing some music icon homework. COME ON, ALWIN. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/DtuTTUmGYO — Bradley Stern (@MuuMuse) April 29, 2020

Janet Jackson was the correct answer, as she was the recipient of the 2018 icon award and the singer of the song “Control.”

The hint about the performance being her first live one in over a decade should have been context for the contestant, as Grande would have been 14 years old a decade prior to 2018. Jackson is 53 years old now whereas Ariana Grande is 26; it’s possible the contestant saw the high ponytail in the video and just spouted out the first thing that came to his mind though.

People on Twitter were appalled over the incorrect response. One person wrote, “They just showed a video of Janet Jackson dancing and this dude said ‘who is Ariana Grande?'” along with a shocked gif.

They just showed a video of Janet Jackson dancing and this dude said "who is Ariana Grande?" #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/ttOxTZ7hA7 — misSANDeI (@dunn_ryte) April 29, 2020

Another talked about the contestants, saying there was no one to root for, writing “There is nobody to root for on #jeopardy tonight. Sarah is annoying and not very good. Alwin saw a video of Janet Jackson and said it was Ariana Grande. Anastasia looks like she would call the cops on you for jaywalking.”

A Contestant Recently Confused Chaka Khan and Shaka Zulu

On April 27, Jeopardy! had another hand-to-forehead moment when a contestant answered the clue “Here and on each September 24, Zulu celebrate a holiday that was named in honor of this warrior leader of the early 1800s” with “Who is Chaka Khan?” when the answer to the clue was “Who is Shaka Zulu?”

Chaka Khan is the stage name of Yvette Marie Stevens, and she is an American singer and songwriter. Shaka Zulu, as the clue suggests, was an 1800s warrior leader.

Users on Twitter have also been expressing dislike for the champion over the past week due to her unique way of cutting off longtime host Alex Trebek after Final Jeopardy. One person tweeted, “i don’t remember the last time i actively rooted against a #jeopardy champion as strongly as i am with Sarah. NO ONE CUTS OFF OR TALKS OVER ALEX TREBEK.”

Another user wrote, “The champion Jeopardy drives me insane. Overly dramatic facial expressions and acting like everything is all about her. Odds are she was a theater art major. #Jeopardy.”

In a now-deleted tweet from April 15, Jeopardy! asked that viewers not make fun of contestants for things they don’t know after a contestant confused Babe Ruth for Jackie Robinson.

