Jessica & Austin MAFS Update: Where Are They Today?

Jessica and Austin, stars of the hit Lifetime series Married at First Sight, decided to stay together during last week’s Decision Day episode, to the surprise of nobody. Jessica and Austin will both be featuring on the Season 10 reunion tonight to give fans an update on their relationship today, and to answer the burning question – are they still married?

The Season 10 reunion airs Wednesday, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime. Keep reading for details on Jessica and Austin’s relationship, and to see where the reality stars are today. However this is your MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING! If you don’t want to know the fate of Jessica and Austin’s marriage, stop reading now!

Jessica and Austin appear to still be together today, and judging by the Season 10 reunion, the two are stronger than ever. The reality couple hold hands throughout the entire reunion while discussing the ups and downs of their relationship over the last five months, and Austin even gets down on one knee and recommits himself to his wife. Keep reading for details:

Austin Gives Jessica a Ring During the Reunion

Jessica and Austin are still clearly head-over-heels crazy about each other during the Season 10 reunion. “Things are great,” Jessica tells host Kevin Frazier. “I mean, I just like being goofy and like, he’s the same way. I don’t feel like he’s going to judge me ever, so from the minute I met him I felt like I could just be myself. He’s definitely my best friend and the person I want to go to for anything.”

“Jessica means the world to me,” Austin adds. “Right away we could be ourselves with each other and that really blossomed into so much more, and it took me a little longer to say ‘I love you’ but I knew it for a while.”

He continues, “I definitely feel like we’ve grown far past that and I really want to show my commitment to you, so …” he gets up and sweetly gets down on one knee. “I got a ring for you. This isn’t a proposal, but it is a commitment to you for the rest of our lives.” As he shows her the ring, he explains how emotional he is to recommit to her and how lucky he feels that the two were paired up.

“I get a little emotional doing it because, what we’ve gone through, how fast it’s been … has been remarkable, and I just truly can’t believe how well it’s turned out for me, because I do love you.” Everybody claps and Katie cries as he slips the ring on her finger. Heavy will add a clip as soon as one becomes available.

They Will Likely be Featured on Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam in May

Lifetime recently announced a new, self-shot spinoff airing next month titled Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, which features several former, fan-favorite couples as they continue their lives together in the real world. Couples’ Cam is comprised of six self-shot episodes and premieres on May 20, so viewers will only be without MAFS for a few short weeks before the new miniseries airs.

“Following the couples’ ongoing stories in real time, in the completely raw and self-shot show, the couples invite viewers into their homes via mounted cameras, diary cams and virtual group chats. The series will also feature never-before-seen footage captured by couples, revealing deeply intimate access to their lives, including births of their MAFS babies, and other personal highlights of their lives, since their time on their seasons. The show will also bring the couples together virtually as they discuss their own hopes, dreams and futures,” the press release reads.

The couples featured in the new series include Doug and Jamie (S1), Ashley and Anthony (S5), Shawniece and Jephte (S6), Danielle and Bobby (S8), Steph and AJ (S8), Kristine and Keith (S8), Beth and Jamie (S9), and Greg and Deonna (S9). The press release also encourages viewers to “stay tuned to see who joins from Season 10,” so we have a strong feeling we’ll be seeing Jessica and Austin again in the near future.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 10 cast, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

