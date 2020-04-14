Jimmy Webb Dead: Punk Rock Fashion Icon & Stylist Dies at 62

Jimmy Webb, the former manager and buyer for the iconic Trash & Vaudeville store on St. Marks Street in New York City before opening up his own punk rock store, I NEED MORE, passed away on April 14, 2020. He was 62.

The sad news was confirmed by Webb’s close friend Sebastian Bach who tweeted, “Jimmy Webb was a great friend of mine. I bought every pair of Cuban heeled boots that I wore from 1987 – 2011 at Trash & Vaudeville from Jimmy. Rest in peace brother we will miss you. You came from the time of true rock and roll.”

Webb was a beloved stylist to all the world’s biggest rock and pop star stars. Maureen Van Zandt, wife of rocker Steve Van Zandt tweeted, “Farewell, dear Jimmy. The sweetest, kindest, rock and roll soul. I’ll never forget you.”

The punk rock stylist lived and breathed rock and roll, and his infectious energy was contagious for anyone who walked into Trash & Vaudeville, first opened in 1975. Webb, who started working at the shop when he was just 16 years old, spoke of his passion for keeping the iconic store afloat while the St. Marks became heavily gentrified over the decades. The store, which is owned by Ray Goodman, relocated to 96 East 7th Street in March 2016.

In 2013, Webb told The New York Times, “We are true mom-and-pop, the bodega of rock ’n’ roll clothing. It’s here because of truth and spirit, just like Iggy Pop giving it his best every night and going all the way until everything in your body is broken except your soul and rock ’n’ roll. We can move it to Mars and still live.”

Mark Ramone, drummer for The Ramones said of Trash & Vaudeville, “When punk was at its height, “it was the only place to go at that time, and it still is.” The entire band, as well as Blondie, the Heartbreakers, the Dead Boys and virtually every other group in the scene, were frequent shoppers.”

“Me and Dee Dee would go there and try out the display clothing,” Ramone continued. “Joey had a problem finding pants to fit him and would always buy them there. He was 6-foot-5 and a half with a 36-inch waist.”

On October 13, 2017, Webb opened up his own rock boutique called I NEED MORE in New York City, and Webb credits Goodman for both his successful career and personal health.

While Webb struggled with heroin addiction for 20 years, he got clean in 1995 and was sober ever since. “I would not be alive or the man I am without Ray Goodman,” Webb said. “I have the best life ever. He took a chance on me.”

Very sad to hear of the passing today of Jimmy Webb of @IxNEEDxMORE. Jimmy was a legend in the rock n’ roll community and one the kindest and funniest guys you’d ever want to meet. RIP Jimmy. You will be forever missed pic.twitter.com/5WaU8FQR1H — Brian Weaver (@BrianWeaverYO) April 14, 2020

Whether it was a random shopper walking into his store, a budding star, or one of the biggest celebrities alive, if you were looking for style advice, he treated everyone with the same amount of care and attention to detail. He was nothing short of an icon in New York City and was beloved by fellow fashion designers such as Tommy Hilfiger, who regularly shopped at his store, and Karl Lagerfeld.

When Webb was asked about his philosophy of style in an interview with The New Yorker he said, You should never give away your secrets, [but] anything pink rocks. Anything animal-print rocks. Anything skin tight.”

Just received some devastating news 😭This man has helped dress me since I was 14 years old, even convincing my dad to buy me stuff he didn't want to buy me when I was young. He was the heart and soul of NYC rock n roll fashion. Love you Jimmy Webb💔 RIP pic.twitter.com/AwA5flbeG7 — Mercyful Kate (@MercyfulKate) April 14, 2020

