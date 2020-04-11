Joel Osteen’s Easter Church Service Time: When Does It Start Streaming?

For Easter this year, Lakewood Church’s famed televangelist Joel Osteen is offering multiple church services so that those observing the religious holiday can do so from the comfort and safety of their homes. Many are expecting to tune in, especially since the current coronavirus pandemic prevents people from congregating in-person.

The services will live stream on Easter Saturday, April 11, at 8 p.m. EDT and Easter Sunday, April 12, at 9:30 a.m. EDT and 12:00 p.m. EDT.

There Are a Number of Platforms on Which You Can Stream the Services

Joel Osteen and the Lakewood Church have made it easy for viewers to access the live stream services from a variety of platforms. Lakewood Church is streaming it across their three video platforms, on their website, Facebook page, and Youtube channel.

In addition, Roku TV and Apple TV subscribers will be able to find and stream the services from those platforms as well. SiriusXM radio will also broadcast an audio stream of the church services on Channel 128.

Fox News reports that Fox Nation will also live stream the star-studded service on April 12 at 9:30 a.m. EDT. Osteen told Fox News “It’s all virtual, but it’s just going to be a very uplifting couple of hours that we can hopefully, you know, keep people in the right perspective and just let them know again that God is still in control.” Of the special significance of the service for him this Easter, he also said “Easter in my life – it reminds me of new beginnings and freshness and let’s let go of the old. Let’s tune out some of the negative and things that didn’t work out and who hurt us and what we’re facing and say, ‘God, I thank you for the life that you’ve given me.'”

Osteen Will Be Joined by Mariah Carey & Tyler Perry for the Easter Sunday Mass

Joel Osteen and his wife Victoria will be leading the service. While they are celebrities in their own right, they called in the support of two Hollywood A-listers for the special Easter service.

To help draw in at-home viewers and celebrate the Easter holiday in spite of the pandemic, Osteen’s Easter Sunday mass will feature participation from Mariah Carey and Tyler Perry. TMZ was first to report that Carey intends to sing her song “Hero” during the service and Perry will speak a special message to all those who tune in. Osteen praised Perry as a powerful speaker and good friend of the Houston church and said that Carey reached out to him asking to be a musical part of the Easter services.

Originally, Kanye West was supposed to participate in the service with his “Sunday Service” choir; however, per TMZ, he ultimately made the decision to back out of the mass for the safety of the over 100 members who make up the gospel group. It was determined that current social distancing guidelines in place to slow the spread of coronavirus would make it impossible to carry out West’s original vision.

