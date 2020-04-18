John Legend’s House: Where His Wife & Kids Call Home

Where do John Legend, wife Chrissy Teigen and their kids, Luna and Miles, call home? On April 18 Legend was just one of a slew of singers who performed from home for the One World: Together at Home event, which was put together by the World Health Organization and Global Citizen. Lady Gaga also helped curate the event.

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen’s Home Is Located in Beverly Hills

John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen currently live in a Beverly Hills home that was once owned by Rihanna, according to Trulia and Architectural Digest. Around the time the Legends purchased the property, it was listed for $14.1 million.

The 8,520-square-foot home, decorated by Kirk Nix of KNA Design, has five bedrooms and eight baths. The open concept home has large “airy” rooms, which has plenty of room for Legend’s piano. The expansive kitchen is great for Teigen, a food blogger and cookbook author who loves to share her favorite dishes and recipes on social media. The lux bathroom has a steam shower, sauna, two flat-screen TVs, and an infinity soaking tub. There’s also a giant window that shows great views of the city, which also overlooks the ocean and canyon.

The home is tucked away un a cul-de-sac, with a long driveway and gated entrance. Amenities include a billiards party room, equipped with a bar, state-of-the-art theater and nine flat-screen TVs. “Clearly, it’s the perfect nest for these two lovebirds,” Trulia wrote.

Legend and Teigen Recently Bought a New House

Even though the 2016 property is where Legend and Teigen call home, it’s not their only real estate purchase. This week the Hollywood power couple bought a contemporary home in prime West Hollywood, Variety wrote. It has an “organic modern” structure, according to the listing, and boasts four beds and four baths with 3,440 square feet of living area. Variety writes there is plenty to love about this home, but highlights the sleek kitchen, which has designer Miele appliances and European-inspired cabinets.

Upstairs, there is a “floating” garden, a private office and a master suite that contains a private balcony, closet with custom built-ins and a bathroom that has marble countertops and his and her vanities.





