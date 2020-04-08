WATCH: John Stamos Posts ‘Full House’ Quarantine Video

Fans of Full House got a treat today — John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse, recently posted a parody of the opening credits of Full House. It features beloved cast members from the ’80s and ’90s show, and he named his parody “Full Quarantine.”

Watch the full video, posted on Stamos’ Instagram, below:

In the video, Stamos’ Uncle Jesse is working on his patented hair, but can’t seem to get his hair gel out of the bottle. Bob Saget, who played the widowed father Danny Tanner, sanitizes his hands, mop and his face, ensuring that is staying safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Dave Coulier, who played the best friend of Danny and was known as Uncle Joey, went fishing and caught a piece of pizza. Candace Cameron Bure, who played Danny’s oldest daughter, D.J. Tanner, does some maintenance on her toilet.

Jodie Sweetin, who played the middle daughter known as Stephanie Tanner, is taking it easy during quarantine. Danny’s friend and next-door neighbor, Kimmy Gibbler, played by Andrea Barber, looks through her fridge for eggs.

The creator of Full House, Jeff Franklin, is enjoying some quality time with his dogs, who are both wearing face masks.

The video ends with a message to Full House fans: “Stay safe and stay home. Unlike Full House, this will all go away.”

Full House, which aired from 1987 to 1995, is about a widowed man who, along with his handsome brother-in-law and crazy best friend, raises his three daughters in San Francisco.

The Full House Quarantine Video Has Received Praise From Fans

One Full House fan is hoping that this new verison of the show gets picked up by Disney. He wrote, “Hilarious. Is this for Disney+?”

Someone said, “THIS IS THE BEST THING I HAVE SEEN TODAY.” Another user wrote, “this makes me feel okay again.”

One fan said, “This is literally amazing!” Another said “Laying in bed with my 5 year old daughter watching full house season 6. And this is the first thing I see when I open Instagram.”

