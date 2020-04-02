The Challenge’s Bananas Explains Alliance With Wes Bergmann

The Challenge star Johnny Bananas made a massive announcement during the premiere of Total Madness on Wednesday, March 26. He teased the announcement earlier, and many fans speculated that Bananas was going to announce that this season was his last, and he would be retiring from The Challenge. Well, Johnny fans rejoice, he isn’t going anywhere. His announcement had something to do an alliance he made this season.

WARNING: This video contains spoilers of the first episode of The Challenge 35: Total Madness.

Here is the video of Bananas’ announcement:

For the first time ever, these two enemies are putting their differences aside and working together. #TheChallenge35 pic.twitter.com/5H1kEic7oL — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) April 2, 2020

In the first episode of Total Madness, Johnny and Wes Bergmann revealed that they have made an alliance. The two have a long lasting rivalry, and they have gone against each other in virtually every Challenge season that they’ve filmed together. To read about the start of their feud, click here.

The two took to Twitter during the premiere to share their thoughts on the alliance.

Wes tweeted:

It’s Facebook official, folks. @johnnybananas and I are in an alliance. The rest of y’all all fucked. — Wes Bergmann (@WestonBergmann) April 2, 2020

Bananas tweeted:

He tweeted, “TEAM YOU’RE ALL F**KED.”

Why Did Bananas and Wes Team Up?

Bananas and Wes decided to team up after last season, War of the Worlds 2, ended early for them. Wes was eliminated in the third episode when Bananas worked with other castmates to get him thrown into elimination. Then Bananas was the next male eliminated from the show.

Bananas told PEOPLE, “I think Wes and I both knew that us putting our beef aside and working together was probably the smartest thing for our games.”

Bananas said,” I was looking at it like… two of the biggest names in the show, and two of the most dominant, strategic thinkers in the game, just got eliminated within the first four episodes. That’s an embarrassment and slap in the face and wake up call for us to change things up.”

He continued, “Strategically, this was a no-brainer.”

Socially, it is seemingly a big benefit for the two to work together on Total Madness. Bananas said to Hollywood Life, “People who I get along with hate Wes, and people who Wes gets along with hate me. So we were basically able to, not just protect each other from each other, but protect each other from everyone who we were working with, as well,” he revealed. “It’s a pretty incredible turn of events.”

Bananas Also Revealed a New Business Venture He Started: “Campaign.tv”

Just before the premiere of Total Madness, Bananas announced his new business venture on Instagram called Campaign.tv.

He said, “[It] allows celebrities, athletes and fans to all get together and play videos games together.” Bananas said that after the Wednesday premiere of The Challenge, he would go onto Campaign.tv and he’d play a video game with one fan live.

On the official Campaign.tv website, it says, “Campaign connects you with your favorite celebrities over online video games. Using all major gaming platforms with a live audio connection, you can speak directly to a celebrity of your choice while gaming, for an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experience.” Some of the celebrities who are available on the website are Bananas, reality TV star Angela Babicz, singer Sisqo and NFL wide receiver Anthony Miller.

