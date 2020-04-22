Jon Bon Jovi’s House: Where His Wife & Kids Call Home

Jon Bon Jovi is a New Jersey legend and on Wednesday, April 22, his home will be open to all when he takes part in the Jersey 4 Jersey fundraiser designed to raise money for the NJPRF (New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund). Here is what we know about where the prolific rocker and his family are residing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jon Bon Jovi’s House

Jon Bon Jovi has been married to the same woman since 1989 — Dorothea Hurley — and they have also lived in the same New Jersey mansion for the majority of that time. According to CNBC, in 1999, Jon and Dorothea had their Middleton, New Jersey, 18,000-square-foot home custom built for themselves and their four children: Stephanie, Jesse, Jacob, and Romeo. It was designed by renowned architect Robert A.M. Stern.

Bon Jovi quietly put the 15-acre property up for sale in 2017 for $20 million but hasn’t found the right buyer yet. It has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, two partial bathrooms, a heated outdoor pool, a movie theater, and a large spiral staircase in the foyer. The second floor has a wing for the family and a separate wing for guests or staff. The carriage house has three bedrooms separate from the main house, plus a “Shoe Inn Pub,” which has a bar and gaming area, and the property’s stables, which have been converted into a recording studio. Photos can be seen in the CNBC article.

He also briefly owned a West Village apartment in New York City, but he sold it in February 2018. The apartment has three bedrooms and Hudson River views, according to Curbed NY, and also a 1500-square-foot terrace along with two smaller patios. After listing the West Village apartment, Bon Jovi purchased a different apartment within the Greenwich Lane complex in New York City.

The Jersey 4 Jersey Concert

The concert starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Wednesday, April 22. The event will raise money for the NJPRF (New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund) and will also honor those battling the virus on the front lines, like healthcare workers, first responders and other essential employees, according to the official site.

This special evening will feature New Jersey’s biggest champions and celebrities participating from their homes, including Saquon Barkley, Tony Bennett, Jon Bon Jovi, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Halsey, Chelsea Handler, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Chris Rock, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, SZA and more. This recognition of New Jersey’s strength and character will also include first-hand accounts from front-line workers and citizens impacted by the pandemic.

“These are uncertain times. What is for certain is the pain, the fear, and the real needs of many of our neighbors, our friends and certainly all of those on the front lines,” says Bruce Springsteen in a preview video, adding, “We are practicing some social distancing, we are staying at home … we need to pull together and start the healing at home. So please, help the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.”

This is not the first time Springsteen and Bon Jovi have headlined a relief concert. On 12-12-12, they were part of the massive concert to raise money for Hurricane Sandy relief. Springsteen opened the event with a set with his E Street Band and Bon Jovi joined them for “Born to Run” at the end of it. Bon Jovi later returned to the stage for his own set and Springsteen joined him on “Who Says You Can’t Go Home.”

Jersey 4 Jersey kicks off Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Bruce Springsteen New Jersey Live Stream Concert