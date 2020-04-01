Jordan Wiseley & Tori Deal Got Engaged & Are Wedding Planning

MTV’s The Challenge is back for its 35th season, Total Madness. This season will see the return of power couple Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal. On the previous season, War of the Worlds 2, champ Jordan Wiseley proposed to Tori Deal after winning an elimination. It was an emotional moment and definitely a highlight of the season.

Here’s the full proposal scene:

Jordan's Life Changing Proposition | The Challenge: War of The Worlds 2A lot of crazy things have gone down on The Challenge but nothing quite like this. After absolutely nailing this elimination, Jordan is posed with a life changing question! #TheChallenge #TheChallenge34 #MTV Subscribe to The Challenge: https://bit.ly/2lCW9xv The Challenge is back, and this time it's all-out war. On The Challenge: War of the Worlds, America's best will be taking on competitors from around the globe. Legendary Challenge Veterans will team up with Rookies from "The Bachelor," "Big Brother" and other reality shows to compete for $1 million in the most grueling, physical and mental challenges ever devised. Who will survive? More from MTV: Official MTV Website: http://www.mtv.com/ Like The Challenge on Facebook: http://bit.ly/2Z0kxXW Follow The Challenge on Twitter: http://bit.ly/2KBj6dh The Challenge on Instagram: http://bit.ly/2KrDbDT #MTV is your destination for the hit series Wild 'N Out, Siesta Key, The Challenge, MTV Floribama Shore, Teen Mom and much more! 2019-11-08T21:00:07.000Z

Jordan and Tori were on Team UK together and Jordan ended up winning the season with teammates CT Tamburello, Dee Nguyen and Rogan O’Connor. Tori was eliminated right before the last leg of the final and narrowly missed out on a perfect finish with Jordan. The two are now back for this season as an engaged couple.

The Two Are Engaged But Aren’t Rushing to Tie the Knot

Tori and Jordan are quite low-key about their wedding planning and aren’t rushing into any decisions yet. In an interview with Heavy, Tori said she’s happy they haven’t planned too much yet, especially due to the restrictions placed on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: “there has been something in my heart telling me to just wait, don’t rush planning.” She added that she is “now seeing a few of my friends that are getting married, they may have to postpone their wedding. So, I’m like thank God we didn’t start that process yet.”

She also said: “I have so many other projects going on right now and so does Jordan. I’m like, why do we want to stress ourselves out with the wedding.” She confirmed that “as of right now we could elope, we could do a huge wedding. We’re still on the fence and we don’t really know what direction we’re going to go.”

Tori Joked That Wes Bergmann Might Officiate Their Wedding

MTV recently released a clip of Tori and Jordan discussing their upcoming wedding plans. In the clip, they said they would be inviting a ton of Challenge players to their wedding, including Aneesa Ferreira, Jenna Compono and Kailah Casillas. Jordan said he’d want Zach Nichols as a groomsman, and they even joked that fellow challenger Wes could officiate their wedding since he is ordained.

Heavy asked Tori if Wes would really be asked to officiate their wedding. She answered, “It’s definitely not that serious because Jordan will probably punch him in the face,” she laughed.

“You know, Wes has come up with a great idea for his wedding to save money. He was like listen, just have a small wedding, I’ll be the person that marries you and then you can have a party, you don’t have to pay for everybody’s food — it’s a lot cheaper, just rent out a bar,” she continued. “So, there are bits and pieces of working with Wes, or at least his idea that are kind of true, but I don’t think he’s going to marry us.”

