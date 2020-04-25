Jorge Camara: Former Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Dies

Jorge Camara, former president and chairman of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), died on Friday, April 24. His death was announced on Saturday by the HFPA in an internal memo shared by The Hollywood Reporter. The memo stated:

“It is with great regret that I have to let you know of the passing of our dear friend and colleague Jorge Camara. Jorge passed away peacefully yesterday afternoon after struggling with health issues for the past few years. As a past president of the HFPA, he was instrumental in the success of our association. Many of you have worked closely with him, and we know you will join in our sorrow.”

Camara’s cause of death has not been officially revealed; however, as per the memo, the former president and chairman had been battling health issues in the last few years.

Camara Worked With the HFPA for Decades & He Was a Respected Film Critic & Journalist

Altogether, Camara served as president of the organization for six years, and his most recent stint in the role was from 2007-2009, according to Variety. He also spent more than 20 years as a board member or officer with the HFPA.

Camara was a respected journalist and film critic, and he was a member of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Film Critics Association. He also worked on various productions for the Spanish television network Telemundo.

According to Camara’s official IMDB biography, he received many awards in his career, including The Publicists Guild of America International Media Award in recognition of “outstanding coverage of film and television.” He also won the Southern California Motion Picture Council Bronze Halo for “outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry.”

