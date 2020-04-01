Josh Gates on ‘Expedition Unknown’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Josh Gates is the host of Discovery’s Expedition Unknown, a show that chronicles his adventures as he sets out on a global journey to explore the truth behind unsolved legends.

Gates has been the lead of the show since its premiere in 2015, and he also has executive producer credits on the show. The show follows him as he sets out on his journey around the world to explore anything that may have to do with historical mysteries or scientific breakthroughs.

Each new episode sees Gates investigate the mystery while showcasing the work of other explorers, historians, and field scientists. They also focus on highlighting vibrant cultures and fascinating destinations.

Here’s what you should know about Gates:

1. He Previously Hosted Shows on SyFy

Prior to the start of Expedition Unknown, which Gates hosts now, he spent time hosting a number of shows on different channels including SyFy, and Travel Channel.

From 2007 to 2012, Gates hosted Destination Truth on the Syfy channel. The show hit its high point in viewership during the season 2 premiere when 1.7 million viewers turned in. The show lasted for five seasons. Re-runs are still aired on the Travel Channel.

Gates also hosted eight live specials for Ghost Hunters and Ghost Hunters: International, and he acted as a guest investigator on a few episodes as well. He was last a guest on the show in 2013 when Mission San Juan Capistrano was investigated.

2. He is Married to Hallie Gnatovich

Gates is married to his wife, Hallie Gnatovich. The two tied the knot in September 2014, not long before Gates began hosting Expedition Unknown.

Gnatovich graduated from Oberlin College in 2004 and later received her Master’s degree in Marriage and Family Therapy from Alliant University in San Diego in 2010.

According to her Twitter page, Hallie is a licensed therapist and focuses on LGBTQ couples, those in their 20s and 30s, mothers, and entertainment industry professionals in Hollywood, California. She started her company, Hallie G Therapy, in 2009.

3. Gates Has Two Children

According to Answers Africa, Gates and Gnatovich met on the set of Destination Truth where she worked as a researcher in an off-camera role.

The two are the parents of two children, Owen, who was born on February 12, 2016 and Isla, who was born in early 2018.

The two keep their children mostly out of the spotlight, but they do post online about their parenting sometimes. In 2017, Gates tweeted out a picture of a Superman logo next to a Batman logo, writing “There comes a time in every baby’s life when he has to make a choice… So. Which of these two teething toys do you want?”

4. He Has Worked as a Voice-Over Artist

Gates is not only an on-camera host; he has also spent time behind the microphone and off-camera, working as a voice-over artist as the narrator of audiobooks.

He narrated A Brother’s Journey, a memoir by Richard B. Pelzer. Gates received the Earphones Award for his narration thanks to Audiofile Magazine, which celebrates exceptional audio presentations that excel in narrative voice and style, vocal characterizations, appropriateness for the audio format and enhancement of the text.

Gates has also appeared in commercials for EA Sports, BMW and Stanley Tools.

5. Gates Has a Degree in Archaeology

According to his official website, Gates has a degree in archaeology. He is a graduate of Boston’s Tufts University and also has a degree in drama, according to IMDb.

Gates is also an avid scuba diver and photographer. He has participated in sub-sea archaeological excavations in the Mediterranean.

“To date, he has set foot in more than one hundred countries, has scaled “the roof of Africa” on Mt. Kilimanjaro, and climbed Aconcagua, the tallest mountain in the Americas,” the website reads.

Expedition Unknown airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Discovery Channel.

