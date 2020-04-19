Jovin Webb on ‘American Idol’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

ABC’s American Idol is moving forward with season 18 after deliberating how to do so in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic. One of the contestants who will now be performing from home is Jovin Webb.

Webb made the Top 20 after performing for the judges in the Showcase/Final Judgment round, and he will be featured during the American Idol: This is Me episodes, which show unseen footage from performances and interviews with contestants.

Webb auditioned for the show in Sunriver, and he sang “Whipping Post” by The Allman Brothers for that audition. He received a “yes” from all three judges, earning him a golden ticket to Hollywood.

Here’s what you should know about Webb:

1. He is From Louisiana

Webb is one of two top-21 contestants from Louisiana during this season of American Idol. He is from Gonzales, and another contestant, Faith Becnel, is from Destrehan.

Now, they are also performing from Louisiana rather than in a brightly lit studio in Hollywood, and that’s a change the contestants may not have been prepared for.

“We get on Zoom; that way we can be seen on video,” Webb told The Advocate. “I play my music and [the vocal coaches] critique it and give advice, just the normal stuff, just all on video.”

Last season’s winner of American Idol, Laine Hardy, was also from Louisiana.

2. He’s in Two Bands

Jovin Webb is not just a solo act, though he did audition for Idol that way. Since the show is only for solo acts and not for bands, Webb went on by himself.

Back home, Webb is the lead singer for two separate bands. The first is the Bayou Bullets, and the second is the Captain Green. Bayou Bullets is a five-piece rock and blues band. Webb has been a part of the band since 2017.

Captain Green is a Baton Rouge-based funk-jazz-fusion band that performs at events and weddings. Their album, “Jazz Noise,” which released in 2017, is purely instrumental.

3. Webb Sang “You Are the Best Thing” During the Showcase Round

For the Final Judgment/Showcase round, which was filmed in Hawaii, Webb sang “You Are the Best Thing” by Ray Lamontagne.

After the performance when he was about to learn whether or not he’d move forward in the competition, the judges noticed that Webb was extremely nervous. They told him to take a breath before saying that while he may not have hit all the notes in his performance, they still appreciated it.

“You have a sound that will work for you in this business,” Lionel Richie said. Luke Bryan chimed in to tell him he may not have amazing range, but his artistry was spot-on.

4. Webb is Influenced by Many Bands

Webb covers a large range of sounds between his bands and performances in Idol, and there are clear influences on who he is influenced by.

Webb has posted videos of himself covering singers and bands like Marc Broussard, Radiohead, the Beatles and Otis Redding.

He also credits Prince, Paramore, Gucci Mane, Black Bayou 49 and Kings of Leon as some of his favorites. When Bill Withers passed away, he uploaded a video of himself covering one of his songs in tribute to the songwriter.

5. He Has a Four-Year-Old Son

During the Showcase Round, Webb talked about how he’s had to sacrifice spending time with his son in order to go on the Idol journey.

“This whole experience has been really emotional, crazy roller coaster. I’ve sacrificed being with my son,” he said. “I can’t be there to comfort him, but daddy’s gonna win.”

He is now able to spend a little more time with his four-year-old son Jaevin, though, since the show is now being produced from home.

“It’s rough being here all the time, but I’m just trying to make the most of it,” he said. “I’ve been spending as much time with my son as possible, and I’ve been extremely busy with everything in preparation for Idol.”

