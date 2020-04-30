JWoww & Boyfriend Zack Carpinello Still Together: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley and boyfriend Zack “24” Carpinello are back together since their break up over an incident with Angelina Pivarnick last season. Carpinello has posted several pictures of the MTV reality star since they reconnected.

As seen on last season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Farley and Carpinello split following a night at the club where he flirting with Angelina Pivarnick. During Season 3, some of Farley’s storyline focuses on her relationship after splitting from husband Roger Matthews.

“Jenni attempts to embrace her new life post-Roger, but his underhanded tactics have her uncharacteristically emotional,” her bio on the MTV website reads. “And after what happened between Zack a.k.a. 24 and Angelina, Jenni struggles to move forward with her relationship. But ultimately, she finds a new scapegoat for her boyfriend woes in a certain Keto Guido.”

The “Keto Guido” line is a reference to cast mate Vinny Guadagnino, who has embraced the low-carb, high-fat diet. Farley took issue with the way Guadagnino described the night to her, saying he told the guys a different story than what he told her. Thursday night’s episode will show Jenni try to work things out with Pivarnick during her bachelorette party in New Orleans and shift the blame toward Guadagnino.

To find out more about Carpinello and Farley’s break up and reconciliation, continue reading for five fast facts:

1. Zack ’24’ Carpinello Writes a Lengthy Message for Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Birthday

Putting his affection for Farley on full display, Carpinello wrote his girlfriend a long Instagram message for her birthday on February 27. The professional wrestler praised the MTV reality star saying she was “amazing in so many ways.”

“Because you laugh so much more than others see. Because we share so many of the same qualities. Because you don’t accept anything less than what you want,” he wrote in part of the message. “Because you’re incredibly smart in so many ways. Because you wake up every day wanting to be better than yesterday.”

The stars have been quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic, with Carpniello sharing a selfie of them in front of the fireplace. “Sunday dinner and drinks by the fire,” he wrote on April 19. Farley was one of the nearly 11,000 people who liked the post.

2. Jenni ‘JWoww Farley Doesn’t Have Any Recent Pictures of Zack ’24’ Carpinello on Her Social Media

While Carpinello has been open about showing his affection for Farley online, the MTV reality star hasn’t been as vulnerable. None of her recent posts are pictures of her boyfriend.

Instead, her page has been littered with pictures of herself, her two kids and promoting Season 3 of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Some of those posts have included old Jersey Shore throwbacks, with one post showing the cast posing with boxer Mike Tyson and Snoop Dogg. “Throwback to this hot mess,” she wrote on April 18, adding three laughing emoji.

3. Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley & Angelina Pivarnick Make Up on ‘Jersey Shore’

JWoww & Angelina Squash Their Drama and The Meatballs Get Sauced | Jersey Shore: Family VacationJenni and Angelina talk through the drama with "24" while the meatballs live their best lives. In Vegas, MVP are worried about Ronnie.

A sneak peek clip of Thursday night’s episode shows Farley and Pivarnick working things out on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, while “The Meatballs”–Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese–listen to their discussion from the other room.

Pivarnick was surprised Farley came to her NOLA bachelorette party. “I don’t want to start but it looks like were going to do this so lets get it over with. There is a big elephant in the room and I don’t know if she’s gonna put it on me or say,” Pivarnick said to the MTV cameras. “So I want to see where her head is at.”

Farley, who reconciled with 24, was ready to make amends with Pivarnick. “Truthfully, I did not come down here to start drama,” she said. “We’re not in a great place and I don’t want any regrets and I don’t want to say I wasn’t a part of your weekend over something petty. So I’m here for you with all the bullshit aside.”

“That night, what you did, I have no right to be mad at you whatsoever,” Farley added. “It’s all on him.”

She got the full story the night the episode aired on TV. “I made him leave the house the day that it aired,” she added. “He has no excuse.”

4. Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Blames Vinny Guadagnino For Her Feud with Angelina Pivarnick

Farley reasoned that she was drunk–they all were very intoxicated that night–and that the “Keto Guido” escalated things by telling her a different story than he relayed to everyone else.

Farley was embarrassed of the way she looked. “At the end of the day I come off like a psychotic person in Point Pleasant and fighting a battle that should have never have been fought over something that never existed,” she said. “All [Vinny] had to do was check me and say here’s what I saw and he never did that.

Pivarnick was ready to move forward. “I think this was such a huge misunderstanding. Everyone was wasted. It was Las Vegas,” she said. “I’m not a dick. But sometimes I can be selfish. I should have thought about what Jenni was feeling. She was hurting inside. I feel bad. I really do–that she’s feeling like that.”

“I think we should just fuck the drama,” the bride to be added. “There’s no drama here and just be happy.”

5. Jenni ‘Woww’ Farley Was Mortified When The Episode Aired in October

Even though they have been able to work things out, Farley was shocked when she saw how the incident between “24” and Pivarnick went down. She kicked him out of the house and issued a public statement about their breakup.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” she wrote on October 10, 2019. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a storyline that will forever haunt me.”