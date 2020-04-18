Kacey Musgraves’ House: Where She & Her Husband Call Home

Where do Kacey Musgraves and her husband Ruston Kelly call home? The singer and her partner live in Nashville. Last year, they collaborated with A Beautiful Mess Elsie Larson to give her home in a chic western style renovation. They infused western and modern elements to create an overall chic feel that screams Musgraves’ signature style.

Musgraves Has a Western Chic Living Room

They started by rehabbing her living room. “We have a lot of similar influences, but her style is much more western-inspired than mine—which I love so much! Long story short—I was shopping on eBay for brass horseshoes and cacti within hours,” says Elsie told The Nest.

The living room has white walls, touches of brass and a pink couch. “It cannot be overstated how much I LOVE. THIS. SOFA,” Elsie wrote. “It’s a pink dream.”

The fireplace is the focal point of the room, and is covered with cacti. To warm up the room, Elsie chose a large a red, orange and white rug. Other pieces in the room are a fluffy white butterfly chair and rustic wood coffee table. She also has books that honor of female stars like Loretta Lynn and Carole King, a gold crown, a gold horse clock. Visitors will also see Musgraves’ Grammy Award.

Musgraves’ Dining Area Has Vintage Rugs and a Table from West Elm

Musgraves continued the western chic theme into her dining room. Elsie worked with Musgraves just before she got married and wanted to create a space that was inviting. “Helping her to create a cozy space for she and Ruston to enjoy when they aren’t touring was really special,” she wrote.

One of the things Musgraves wanted was vintage rugs from Apple & Oak in Nashville. They specialized in vintage rugs and allow potential customers to try the rugs out in their homes to see how they will look before they need to commit to a purchase. There used to be a wall along Musgraves stairway, but they removed it so the stairs are exposed and adorned them with some plants. She finished the room with a dining table from West Elm.

Elsie noted that creating the perfect room takes some work. She emphasized the importance of slow decorating. “When people first move into houses, they think they can just go shopping, wave a magic wand and create their dream home … but it doesn’t work that way,” she wrote. “Creating a space that’s comfy, but not overdecorated and personalized, yet not too full of trinkets takes time.”

READ NEXT: One World: Together at Home Concert Stream Time & Channel