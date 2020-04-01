Kailah Casillas Is Dating Sam Bird from ‘Ex on the Beach’

MTV’s The Challenge star Kailah Casillas is back on the show for the 35th season, Total Madness. Going into filming for the season, Kailah was dating DJ Michael “Mikey P” Pericoloso and had been for about three to four years. However, in the trailer for the show, a bombshell is dropped and fans can see Kailah and contestant Stephen Bear sharing a kiss.

Since then, many have wondered about Kailah’s relationship status. After the filming of the show, Kailah and Mikey P broke up, and she is now dating British reality TV star Sam Bird. He has previously appeared on Love Island and Ex on the Beach.

Rumors That the Two Are Together First Surfaced in January 2020 & They Are Now Official

It’s unclear how they met, but on January 17, Sam Bird flew to Florida where Kailah lives and they spent four days together. They posted some cute pictures together, went to a Miami Heat basketball game, and more.

A few days after Sam flew back to California, Kailah and her roommate Nany flew out there too. The new couple went out for dinner together, at which point Sam recorded a video of the two and confirmed that they are “basically a thing.”

The two are still going strong. On March 22, Kailah posted a picture of the two of them on Instagram:

She captioned the picture: “My favorite person to do nothing with.”

Sam Bird Is Also a Reality Star Who First Appeared on ‘Love Island’ in the U.K.

Sam Bird first appeared on reality TV in 2018 on the popular U.K. dating show Love Island, where he coupled up with Georgia Steel. They remained together after the show and moved in together. The couple broke up in a very public way, with the two of them accusing each other of selling stories to the media.

In 2019, Sam appeared alongside his ex Georgia on Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love. He clearly didn’t make a lasting connection with anyone on the show since he is now dating Challenge star Kailah.

Kailah has had an up-and-down experience on The Challenge, with her best showing on Vendettas, where she made the final and finished fourth. However, the last time she appeared on the show before this season was Final Reckoning in 2018, where she was disqualified after the first episode for a physical altercation with another contestant.

