Kangaroo on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 4/1/2020

The Masked Singer was extended for an extra hour on Wednesday’s edition. Now that Groups A, B and C have been whittled down to their best three performers, the “Super Nine” will take the stage to perform for the judges. In the three performances that she gave, one of their favorite singers was Kangaroo.

Kangaroo sang “Not Ready to Make Nice” by the Dixie Chicks, which could have been a clue to her identity. So who is really hiding behind the Kangaroo persona? Continue reading to find out everything we know:

‘The Masked Singer’ Kangaroo Clues

On Wednesday night’s episode, Kangaroo said she wanted to show her strength after she was vilified. She revealed she was really nervous and felt like she was out of her league. “I’ve been through hell this past year,” she said. But coming to The Masked Singer was how she got her redemption.

The Kangaroo has referred to herself as a survivor in her clue packages, saying that she recently lost someone who was really close to her. Visual clues have included boxing gloves, a punching bag, the “Outback,” a Gramaphone, a jump rope, the number 23, basketball and makeup.

Kangaroo talked about going through a hardship. “Like most of you watching, I’m a survivor. I recently lost a person who held my family’s heart together,” she said. “Then, by my own admission, I found myself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.”

But the Kangaroo isn’t ready to give up. “I’m here to do what Kangaroos do best. Bounce back. I have to fight for my family and show them that bullies never win,” she said.

In another message, Kangaroo seemed to hint that she was a mother. She said she has to “get back in the game,” and said, “I gotta be a role model for my little roo.”

Even though she has a beautiful singing voice and could potentially be a professional, her clues have pointed toward her being an athlete.

The Kangaroo on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Guesses

The judges are all over the place when it comes to guessing the Kangaroo’s true identity. They’ve presumed it would be Jordyn Sparks, Kelly Rowland, Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, WNBA star Candace Parker, Tatiana Ali or Gabrielle Union.

Fans, however, seem much more focused when it comes to pinpointing the voice behind the Kangaroo. One of the main theories is that the Kangaroo is actually Instagram model Jordyn Woods. While it’s not clear based on the Kangaroo’s voice, the clues certainly seem to fit.

Woods had a fallout with former best friend Kylie Jenner after she was embroiled in a cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True. Woods was essentially cut off from the family.

More, Woods does beauty tutorials on YouTube, and there was a reference toward makeup in the clue packages. Some of the clues seemed to point to actor Will Smith, which would make sense for Woods since she’s been open about how close she is with the Smith family. She’s referred to the actor as her second father and appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s show, Red Table Talk, after her infamous cheating scandal. It was featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where Khloe accused Woods of lying.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer Season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: The Masked Singer Season 3 Format: What Are the New Rules?