How to Watch Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir on Easter Sunday

Kanye West announced on Friday, April 10 that he wouldn’t be able to perform on Joel Osteen’s Easter service stream, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be still participating in an Easter service. Instead, he’ll be working with Rich Wilkerson Jr. and the VOUS Church for their Easter Sunday service.

Wilkerson Jr. is the lead pastor of VOUS, and he’s also the man who officiated Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s wedding back in 2014. VOUS is a Miami-based church that will be holding a virtual Easter Sunday service, and an exclusive pre-recorded performance of West and his Sunday Service Choir will be a part of the live stream.

The VOUS Church services will be running live all day Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. ET and are available to watch on Facebook, YouTube, and the VOUS website. YouTube will also have a Spanish translation of the service available at 11 a.m. ET.

The Service Will Feature a Gospel Sermon, Music & a Performance by Kanye West

The VOUS church website has the event described as “Easter Services at VOUS via Church Online. With a gospel sermon by Pastor Rich, new music by VOUS Worship and exclusive prerecorded content with Kanye West and the Sunday Service Choir.”

Rich Wilkerson Jr. is a celebrity pastor known not only for officiating Kimye’s wedding but also for his friendship with Justin Bieber. Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin actually rekindled their romance at a VOUS conference in 2018.

Wilkerson Jr. and Bieber had a discussion on Instagram about faith and preaching just over a week ago:

Wilkerson Jr.’s parents run the megachurch Trinity Church in Miami, and VOUS actually started as a Trinity program for youth and young adults. It was originally called The Rendezvous, and has since been shortened to VOUS. It has a lot of appeal with a younger generation and involves a lot of pop culture elements in its services.

After Wilkerson Jr. officiated Kimye’s wedding in 2014, the pastor and his wife and co-pastor, DawnCheré, became overnight celebrities. They even had a 10-episode reality series called Rich in Faith that aired on Oxygen in 2015 and 2016.

Kanye Started His Sunday Service Choir at the Start of 2019 & Has Released an Album With Them Since

The Sunday Service Choir is a gospel group that’s led by Kanye and conducted by Jason White, a Grammy Award-winning singer. It was created in January 2019 and has performed every Sunday since then. They released “Jesus Is Born” on December 25, 2019, three months after Kanye released his album “Jesus Is King.”

Kanye and the Sunday Service Choir’s first public performance took place on Easter Sunday in 2019, at Coachella. His services are usually by invitation only, and have included celebs like Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Tyler the Creator and Courtney Love. He also sometimes has his eldest daughter, North West, singing or doing interpretive dance during the services.

In one instance, Sia joined in to sing live:

