Former Real Housewives Star Kara Keough Reveals Son Died During Childbirth

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Kara Keough revealed her son died during childbirth. The Bravo reality TV star shared the tragic news on Instagram Tuesday, nearly two weeks after the baby’s death.

“On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am. Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection). During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord,” she wrote.

Kara added: “He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts.”

Kara Donated Her Son’s Tissue and Organs

Kara and husband made the decision to donate their son’s organs. She shared the message she wrote for the procurement team to read.

Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing… and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty – lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place…. that he made an impact… that he was an answered prayer… that he was a hero.

May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy.

She shared a quote from the Bible and then finished the post by saying, “Until we see you again… We love you, McCoy.”

In 2016, Kara and her husband, Kyle Bosworth, welcomed their daughter 4-year-old Decker. She and Bosworth, a former professional football player who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, were married in February 2014 in Coto de Caza, California.

Kara is the daughter of Real Housewives of Orange County alum Jeana Keough. Jeana did not immediately release a statement.

Kara Announced Her Second Pregnancy in October 2019

She made the announcement after a trip to Europe. “As it turns out, our little Eurotrip left our hearts, our bellies, AND my uterus quite full,” Kara wrote. ”My new gut is not a rosé FUPA from France; it’s not a Swiss cheese fart from Switzerland or a pasta clot from Italy,” she joked.

In her birth announcement, which she made in a blog post on October 25, Kara wrote how much the new baby was loved. “Your sister tiger is so excited to meet you, fiercely protect you, and lead you. She has your crib made up with a soft blanket and her favorite bunny ‘Bun-Bun,” Kara wrote. “She’s personally tested every single one of her old pacifiers to make sure they’ve met all quality control standards for your arrival. She’s pushing the stroller around the house in preparation for her role as your best friend in the entire universe.”

In a post the following month, Kara wrote a letter to her daughter about not being the baby anymore. “When you’re not “the” baby anymore, you’ll still always be our baby,” she wrote to Decker. “We love you so much it hurts. Never forget that.”

