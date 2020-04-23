Is Karina Seabrook Still Together with Boyfriend Paulie Fusco?

Families of the Mafia star Karen Gravano was thrilled when she found out her daughter, Karina Seabrook, was walking in New York Fashion Week, but Karina’s boyfriend, Paulie Fusco, was not happy about the opportunity. Paulie didn’t want Karina to walk the runway and had a “fit” about it.

Are Karina Seabrook & Boyfriend Paulie Fusco Still Dating?

It's the day of Karina's big fashion show but when her boyfriend, Paulie, starts blowing up her phone she finds it hard to focus on herself! See what happens on #FamiliesofTheMafia TOMORROW at 9/8c on @mtv. pic.twitter.com/pWe6W1HTfw — Families of The Mafia (@familiesofmafia) April 22, 2020

It’s hard to tell if Karina and Paulie are still currently dating in realtime. Karina made her Instagram account private, so social media sleuths can’t see if there are any current pictures of them still together.

Her account, @KarinaSeabrookMTV, is labeled as a “private personal account.” She has more than 500 followers and is only following 82 people. One of her followers is Karen, so it’s unlikely that it’s a phony account.

Drama between Karina and Paulie arose after she got booked to walk at New York Fashion Week. The opportunity “came out of nowhere” and solidified to Karina why she wanted to live in New York instead of Arizona, where the rest of her family lives.

Karen confessed she thought Karina might have some difficulties as and adult because she was a shy child. “Karina was always very shy when she was growing up. I really thought she was going to have social issues,” she said. “So to be in fashion week and walking the runway is a big deal.”

“I’m very happy,” Karen told Karina, who was offended her mother was worried about her social skills. “You were a shy little girl who didn’t even speak. Now, look at you. I am very proud of the woman you bloomed into.”

Paulie Fights With Karina On Her Big Night at New York Fashion Week

While Karina is backstage, she’s texting Paulie and getting upset. “I literally can’t,” she told Karen and her friend, former Mob Wives co-star Carla Facciolo. They told Karina to forget about her boyfriend and worry about herself.

“It’s hard to be happy when … my phone keeps blowing up with text messages from Paulie,” Karina told them. “You should never try to make me not have a clear head on a day when I’m trying to do good for myself.”

While talking to the MTV cameras in a confessional, Karina revealed this is a pattern for Paulie. “On that night’s that seem to mean the most to me, Paulie seems to have one of his Paulie fits. He should be happy for me. He shouldn’t be cursing me out,” she said. “That doesn’t sit well with me because I’ve never had a man tell me what I can’t do and that doesn’t mean I’m going to start now. And that’s it.”

“Paulie was out of control calling me names and belittling me, calling me thirsty, [saying] you do this for attention,” Karina added. “He took it to another level.”

Karen didn’t like that Paulie wasn’t supporting her daughter. “I raised Karina to be a strong independent woman,” she said in a confessional. “I want her to be able to follow her dreams and every time an opportunity presents itself, it’s Paulie always creating drama. I just feel like she’s so young and has so many opportunities and I don’t want to see her missing anything because of a boyfriend in her ear stressing her out.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Families of the Mafia when it airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

READ NEXT: Is Karen Gravano Still Together with Boyfriend Giovan “Storm”?