Katie & Derek MAFS Update: Where Are They Today?

Katie and Derek, stars of the hit Lifetime series Married at First Sight, decided to stay together during last week’s Decision Day episode, despite the marital issues the pair was still working through in their relationship. Katie and Derek will both be featuring on the Season 10 reunion tonight to give fans an update on their relationship today, and to answer the burning question – are they still married?

The Season 10 reunion airs Wednesday, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime. Keep reading for details on Katie and Derek’s relationship, and to see where the reality stars are today. However this is your MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING! If you don’t want to know the fate of Katie and Derek’s marriage, stop reading now!

Katie and Derek are no longer together today. According to the reality stars during tonight’s reunion, the two split shortly after Decision Day, when their lives returned back to normal and the cameras were no longer rolling. Derek also accused Katie of cheating on him with her ex-boyfriend, so things crumbled pretty quickly after they returned to the real world.

Neither Reality Star is Looking for a New Relationship Yet

Both Katie and Derek’s Instagram pages are private at this time, so it’s unclear exactly what the reality stars are up to today. It’s not uncommon for the MAFS stars to keep their social media pages private until the season wraps up, considering most of the stars have nondisclosure agreements with Lifetime.

However, Derek’s Facebook page is not private, and he has posted a few updates on his experiences with the show in the last few weeks, although he hasn’t given much insight into his life today. Both stars said during the reunion that they weren’t looking to jump right back into a relationship anytime soon, so we’re not altogether surprised that he isn’t sharing much about his love life at the moment.

His most recent post, which can be viewed above, features a photo of Derek and Katie with the experts and several members of the production crew. The caption reads, “This has definitely been one of the craziest experiences of my life. But I couldn’t imagine doing it without this amazing group of people.”

Katie Went on a Date With Zach, Mindy’s Ex-Husband

The Season 10 reunion did reveal some interesting information about Katie though, aside from Derek’s accusation that she had an affair with her ex-boyfriend while the two were still married. According to host Kevin Frazier, Katie and Zach, Mindy’s ex-husband, went on a date to discuss the show shortly before the season aired.

Fans will remember Mindy and Zach’s breakup earlier in the season, and considering they broke up because Zach was having an emotional affair with Mindy’s friend Lindsay, it’s not altogether surprising he would pursue another one of Mindy’s friends. However, it’s still a pretty shady thing to do, in light of the circumstances.

Katie claims the two only had drinks and discussed their experiences on the show, and she also said she didn’t know the full extent of the circumstances between Mindy and Zach before she agreed. Mindy noted that Katie texted her about the date because she “kind of felt bad about it,” and Katie added, “We got drinks before anything had aired, so after seeing what had gone down between Zach and Mindy … that is something that I wouldn’t want as far as dating goes. I wouldn’t want to be involved with that.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 10 cast, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

