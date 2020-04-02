Katie Michel: Adam Schlesinger Divorced Wife in 2013

Katherine Michel was married to Fountains of Wayne and Ivy member Adam Schlesinger between 1999 and 2013. The couple had two daughters together, Sadie and Claire.

On April 1, Schlesinger passed away at the age of 52 due to complications related to coronavirus.

In their report on Schlesinger’s illness, TMZ mentioned that the songwriter had a girlfriend at the time of his death. His girlfriend is not named in the story.

The Couple’s 2nd Date Was a Trip to the Academy Awards

The couple was married in January 1999, according to their New York Times wedding announcement. That announcement says that Michel and Schlesinger met in the bar WXOU Radio in Manhattan in September 1996. Schlesinger frequented the bar with fellow Fountains of Wayne founder Chris Collingwood.

The couple’s second date was a trip to the Academy Awards in 1997 after Schlesinger had been nominated for his song, “That You Thing Do,” from the Tom Hanks movie of the same title.

The wedding announcement goes on to say that friends describe Michel “as sometimes traditional and sometimes rebellious, someone who looks like Courtney Cox of “Friends,” yet always wears jeans and baggy sweaters.” The piece also quotes a friend of Michel’s, Kimbrough Kellison, as saying of her, “She’s high-spirited, and she loves to be daring and a little bold.” Michel and Kellison were teammates at Yale University’s ice hockey team.

Michel Is a Gallery Owner & Graphic Designer

Michel and Schlesinger’s New York Times announcement also says that the bride was working at Grenfell Press as a graphic designer. The company specializes in art books. On Grenfell Press’ website, Michel is named as a “partner” in the company.

In the same year as her divorce from Schlesinger, Michel founded the Planthouse Gallery on 28th Street in Manhattan. Michel’s profile on the gallery’s website says that she left Grenfell Press in 2017. Michel is on the board of the International Print Center New York and of a public garden and cultural center in The Bronx named Wave Hill. In addition, Michel is a member of the Victory Garden Collective, a group set up in response to the 2016 presidential election to further women’s issues.

A 2016 New York Times feature on the gallery said that Michel operated the gallery alongside a man named Brad Ewing. Ewing was also an employee at Grenfell Press.

Michel’s Father Was a Respected New York City Attorney & Her Brother Is an Actor Who Has Appeared in Movies With Tom Hanks & George Clooney

Michel’s brother is actor Fritz Michel. Fritz Michel appeared in the movies “Syriana” and “Angels & Demons.” Michel’s father was Clifford L. Michel, a partner in the New York law firm Cahill, Gordon & Reindel. Clifford Michel passed away in 2004.

