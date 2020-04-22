Katie & Zach Married at First Sight Spoilers & Update: Are They Dating?

The Married at First Sight Season 10 reunion airs Wednesday, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime. The Season 10 reunion promises almost as much drama as the season has already featured, based on the promo from last week’s Decision Day episode. Not only does one husband accuse his wife of having an affair, the promo teased a blossoming relationship between two of the cast members just before the season aired in January.

Keep reading for spoilers on the Season 10 reunion episode of Married at First Sight, but be warned: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs! Otherwise keep reading for details on which two cast members went on a date before the season aired.

Last week’s promo for the Season 10 reunion revealed the shocking news that two of the cast members from the current season went on a date after breaking things off with their respective spouses. Although we thought it would definitely be Derek and Taylor, considering they were so flirty during the couples retreat, it turns out Zach asked Katie out for drinks shortly before Season 10 premiered in January.

Katie & Zach Went on a Date Shortly Before Season 10 Aired

Although Katie and Derek decided to stay together on Decision Day, the two broke up shortly after filming ended after they returned to their everyday lives in the real world. Both reality stars dive into more detail about their split during the reunion, and apparently after they finalized their divorce, Katie went on a date with Zach.

“I got drinks with Zach,” she tells the group in the clip above, shared by People. “I think it was a couple of weeks before Christmas, kind of just to talk about this whole experience.” Zach adds, “Yeah, I mean we got together to talk about the show. You only have so many interactions with each other on camera, and so that was a lot of catching up.”

Fans will remember Mindy and Zach’s breakup earlier in the season, and considering they broke up because Zach was having an emotional affair with Mindy’s friend Lindsay, it’s not altogether surprising he would pursue another one of Mindy’s friends. In his defense, Zach gave another winded, runaround explanation on how they happened to bump into each other around Christmas, but Katie quickly set the record straight and revealed that Zach had actually asked her out.

Katie Didn’t Want to Date Zach After Finding Out How He Treated Mindy

Katie claims the two only had drinks and discussed their experiences on the show, and she also said she didn’t know the full extent of the circumstances between Mindy and Zach before she agreed. “We got drinks before anything had aired, so after seeing what had gone down between Zach and Mindy … that is something that I wouldn’t want as far as dating goes. I wouldn’t want to be involved with that.”

When Frazier asks Mindy what her reaction to the date was, she said she wasn’t happy that he was going after another one of her friends. “Katie Zach, really? F–k you,” Mindy admitted to texting him after finding out that they went out for drinks. She adds to Frazier, “Because I had already been betrayed by one friend, I didn’t want to be betrayed by another.” She also noted that Katie texted her about the date because she “kind of felt bad about it.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 10 cast, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

