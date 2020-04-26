Katy Perry’s House: Where She & Fiance Orlando Bloom Call Home

American Idol judge Katy Perry is one of the biggest pop stars in the world and she’s got the mansion(s) to prove it. For those wondering if her home would be well-equipped for when her and fiancé Orlando Bloom’s first baby arrives this summer, it’s unlikely there will be an issue finding room in her 5,427 square foot estate located in the gated community of Beverly Hills.
While Perry and Bloom have postponed their wedding amid coronavirus, a source told E! News, “At this point, she isn’t thinking about the wedding and when it will happen. She is just slowing down and trying to enjoy her pregnancy” — Season 18 of American Idol has become the first reality competition show to proceed with live shows during these uncertain times.
On Sunday night, the Top 20 contestants will perform from their homes, while host Ryan Seacrest, and judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Perry, will live-stream their critiques from their living rooms.
Viewers will get a glimpse inside Perry’s palatial home, which she purchased in 2017 for just under $19 million, according to TMZ. Her famous neighbors include Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, as well as Nicole Richie and Joel Madden.
Perry’s mansion in the exclusive Hidden Hills neighborhood is located just above Coldwater Canyon and sits on 1.16 acres of property. The two-story 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom home has an infinity pool and a driveway that’s a 1/4 mile long that allows parking for up to 20 cars.
However, in case they have an unsurmountable amount of guests, in 2018, Perry purchased a $7.5 million guest house just down the street in the gated community. The 4,000 square foot home has 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and a large backyard with a pool.
The “I Kissed a Girl” singer has been a bit of a real estate mogul in Los Angeles. In October 2017, Perry sold her previous neighboring pair of homes in Hollywood Hills for a total of $12.704 million to famed restauranteur Mr. Chow. The 4-bedroom, 9-bathroom Mediterranean style manse included a two-acre rose garden, pool, spa bath, and a gym. The main house was originally listed for $9.4 million, and the smaller house, located right next door, was sold for $3.3 million.
Perry purchased both homes located on Mulholland Drive in 2013 from oil heiress Aileen Getty.
Orlando Bloom Sold His Beverly Hill House A Month After Proposing To Perry
The Lord of the Rings star had an impressive home of his in Beverly Hills before moving in with his fiancée. Bloom, who shares son Flynn, 9, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, moved into the newly designed 4,011 square foot home in 2017. The extremely modern house, which features four bedrooms and four bathrooms, a large courtyard, and a zero-edge swimming pool, was listed for $8.99 million in 2019.
Bloom originally purchased the home for $7 million. He shelled out an additional half-million dollars in upgrades and remodeling between 2017 and 2019.
