Kaycee Clark on ‘The Challenge’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kaycee Clark is one of the new rookies on the 35th season of MTV’s The Challenge, which premieres on April 1. She comes in as the winner of Big Brother 20, and a definite physical threat for the other players in the house.

She’ll be joined on The Challenge: Total Madness by fellow Big Brother 20 castmates Chris “Swaggy C” Williams, Bayleigh Dayton and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, although she was on the opposing side of the house from those players on her season. For those who aren’t familiar with this new face, here’s what you need to know about Kaycee Clark:

1. She Won Season 20 of ‘Big Brother’ in 2018

Kaycee made history when she won season 20 of Big Brother by being the first out lesbian to win the show. She had a great social game and stayed mostly off people’s radar, and she was also great at winning competitions due to her athletic background.

About the decision to cast her in the show, Kaycee said during her season that “Being full lesbian, with tattoos and into sports I was just different than what they’ve seen in past seasons.”

She returned to the Big Brother house during season 21 to host a competition. She took the opportunity to reveal a Big Brother tattoo she got shaped in a Nintendo controller: “I got a Big Brother tattoo. Got my two HOH wins, five vetos, one hacker, ‘Let’s Go HOH Champ.'”

2. She Is a Professional Football Player With the San Diego Surge

Kaycee is set to be a physical threat coming into The Challenge: Total Madness due to her background as a pro football player. She has been a player on the San Diego Surge since the team was created in 2011, participating in most seasons according to OutSports.

They also said that she is a wide receiver who led the team in receiving yards and in touchdowns (5) in the 2017 season. She is a consistent player on the team’s revolving roster. Most women aren’t able to commit for multiple seasons because the football league the Surge plays in doesn’t pay their players.

3. She Was Born in 1987 & Is From San Diego

Kaycee was born on December 26, 1987. Her mother is Filipino and her father is a U.S. Navy veteran who met her mother while he was in the Philippines with the Navy. On his social media, her father describes himself as a “single father of 4 kids” who lives in San Diego.

Kaycee has younger twin brothers, and she posted in February 2020 about taking them to the casino.

4. Kaycee Is In a Relationship With Tayler Jimenez

Kaycee and Tayler were friends before the reality star appeared on Big Brother 20. They started dating soon after and have been loved up on social media ever since. According to one of Kaycee’s Instagram posts, she met model Tayler in April 2018 and she was intrigued and drawn to her right away.

5. She Said She Would Share Her Earnings With Her Family

As the winner of Big Brother 20, Kaycee took home the prize money of $500,000. In an interview with EW after her win, she said that she wanted to share her earnings with her family: “With the money, I’m definitely going to help out my family. Whatever I can do to help out my family, and invest in our future. I’m definitely going to be smart with it, I have to be. And a lot of good things, that’s for sure. I do want to help out a lot of people so for sure a lot of good things.”

