Kelly Ripa’s House: Where Her Husband & Kids Call Home

Kelly Ripa has been opening her doors (virtually) to her millions of viewers since Live with Kelly and Ryan started broadcasting remotely in late March. Now she’s taking her abode into primetime by appearing on the Jersey 4 Jersey concert to raise money for New Jersey’s efforts in battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is what we know about where she and her husband Mark Consuelos and their three children call home.

Kelly Ripa’s Townhouse

During the pandemic, Ripa, Consuelos, and their children Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, have been living in their Upper East Side townhouse in Manhattan, New York City. According to SheKnows, the townhouse, which they purchased in 2014, is a five-story home with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an elevator, and a rooftop patio and garden.

But Ripa’s family also owns a house in Telluride, Colorado, and a house in the Hamptons area of Long Island. In a 2017 interview with People, Consuelos said they purchased the Colorado property because they “like to step away and take weekend getaways with friends and family.”

“The kitchen is the center of our home,” said Consuelos. “It’s where the kids gather, the guests migrate, and I take a few quiet moments in the morning to enjoy a cup of coffee.”

Finally, the Hamptons home is a five-bedroom house the family purchased in 2004. Ripa told Redbook in 2009 that they love to go out there on weekends. “There are cornfields and hayrides. We have space there, and the kids can play soccer in the backyard.”

When the quarantine first began, Consuelos appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan and he offered up an amazing idea for being at home with your kids. Their family is not accustomed to eating every single meal together and they started running out of things to talk about, so Kelly and Mark gave their children “immunity” in exchange for the kids ‘fessing up to things they did over the years that their parents didn’t know about. He said it has made for really funny dinners.

The Jersey 4 Jersey Concert

The concert starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Wednesday, April 22. The event will raise money for the NJPRF (New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund) and will also honor those battling the virus on the front lines, like healthcare workers, first responders and other essential employees, according to the official site.

This special evening will feature New Jersey’s biggest champions and celebrities participating from their homes, including Saquon Barkley, Tony Bennett, Jon Bon Jovi, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Halsey, Chelsea Handler, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Chris Rock, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, SZA and more. This recognition of New Jersey’s strength and character will also include first-hand accounts from front-line workers and citizens impacted by the pandemic.

“These are uncertain times. What is for certain is the pain, the fear, and the real needs of many of our neighbors, our friends and certainly all of those on the front lines,” says Bruce Springsteen in a preview video, adding, “We are practicing some social distancing, we are staying at home … we need to pull together and start the healing at home. So please, help the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.”

Jersey 4 Jersey kicks off Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

