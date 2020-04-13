Kenny Rogers’ 2020 Biography Tribute Time & Channel

This week a slate of four new programs showcasing some of the biggest country music superstars in history are debuting. One such program is Biography: Kenny Rogers, which chronicles the life and career of the late musician, who passed away on March 20. Here’s what you need to know about the date, time, channel, interviews and more.

Biography: Kenny Rogers Date & Time: Biography: Kenny Rogers airs Monday, April 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It is being rebroadcast Monday, April 13 at midnight and again on Monday, April 20 at 6 p.m. ET/PT.

Biography: Kenny Rogers Channel: A&E is the home of Biography: Kenny Rogers and also Willie Nelson: American Outlaw, Biography: Dolly Parton, and Merle Haggard: Salute to a Country Legend. The Nelson and Parton specials air from 8 p.m. to midnight ET/PT on Sunday, April 12 and the Rogers and Haggard specials air from 9 p.m. to midnight ET/PT on Monday, April 13.

Biography: Kenny Rogers Interviews: The A&E press release says that “utilizing live performances and behind-the-scenes moments from Rogers’ 2017 star-studded farewell concert, All In For The Gambler, in Nashville, this Biography special pays tribute to a true country music legend. The two-hour documentary also features exclusive photos, a never-before-seen interview and acoustic performance by Rogers himself as well as intimate interviews with family and fellow luminaries including Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Chris Stapleton, Reba McEntire, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Jamey Johnson and more.”

The documentary was filmed and scheduled prior to Rogers’ death, which means the interviews might carry some extra emotional weight, considering that his friends and family didn’t know he would be gone soon.

For example, in the trailer, Rogers’ longtime friend and collaborator Parton says, “Every time you’d think that he might be down and out, he was the comeback kid … I’d forgotten myself how many great hit records that he’d had.”

A&E also released a video of a bunch of country stars from his farewell concert thanking Rogers and telling him what he means to them, which is even more poignant now that he’s gone.

“Kenny Rogers, Reba McEntire here,” says the red-haired country legend. “Thank you very much for everything that you taught me. You taught all of us in country music and music in general what to do, how to do it. You’re a pro.”

Jamey Johnson adds, “Thank you. Thank you for writing the songs, thank you for performing the songs for so long and thank you for doing such a great job of being such an excellent role model through the years.”

Biography: Kenny Rogers Songs: According to the A&E press release, Biography: Kenny Rogers “chronicles Rogers’ life from his childhood, through the rise and fall of The First Edition, the iconic release of ‘The Gambler,’ and to the height of his career as a successful solo artist, actor and pop-culture icon.”

