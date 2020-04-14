How Kenny Rogers Met His Wife Wanda Miller

Kenny Rogers and his wife Wanda Miller were still very much in love when he passed away. She was the light of his life and they often posted sweet messages about each other on their social media accounts. Read on to learn more about how the couple met. Rogers died of natural causes on March 20.

They Met When He Was on a Date with Someone Else

Kenny Rogers had been married four times before he married Wanda Miller. His first marriage was to Janice Gordon from 1958 to 1960. His second marriage was to Jean Rogers from October 1960 to 1963. His third marriage was to Margo Anderson from October 1964 to 1976. In 1977 he married Marianne Gordon and they were married until 1993.

Kenny Rogers and Wanda Miller met in an unexpected way in Atlanta, Country Rebel reported. He was on a blind date, but he was smitten by her instead. He called the restaurant later and asked about Miller, who was 26 at the time. She returned his call after her coworkers convinced her they weren’t playing a joke on her. They married on June 1, 1997.

According to Country Fancast, Miller was born in Lowndes County and has a twin sister, Tonia. There’s a 28-year age difference between Rogers and Miller (her parents are just two years younger than Rogers.)

Over time, her parents realized the two were very much in love. Rogers told them when they first were skeptical of him: “I will make you a promise. I will never lie to her and I will never lie to you.” He said that he and her parents became best friends.

Rogers and Miller had two children: twin sons. Miller herself is a twin: her twin sister is Tonia. Here’s a video of Rogers introducing his wife and twin sons at a concert in 2016.

KENNY ROGERS introducing his wife & twin sons LIVE CONCERT 2016 THE GAMBLER'S LAST DEALKENNY ROGERS INTERDUCING HIS WIFE & TWIN SONS LIVE IN LONDON HAMMERSMITH EVENTIM APOLLO ON SATURDAY 12th NOVEMBER 2016 DURING HIS FINAL WORLD TOUR- THE GAMBLER'S LAST DEAL 2017-02-24T09:10:11.000Z

Miller and Rogers’ twin sons were born in 2004, which made Rogers the father of five. In an interview with Independent, Rogers said that he didn’t want any more kids at first. But Miller had never had kids and when she turned 31, she really wanted children. He told Independent: “I did some soul-searching and realised it was unfair of me to take her childbearing years… So we went for it, and when I was told it was twins, man, I was thrilled.”

In his final interview, Kenny Rogers said that his years married to Wanda Miller were the most rewarding of all his marriages, Closer Weekly reported. He said: “I think the years with Wanda have been the most rewarding. That’s no offense to any of the other people I was married to. I just think I wasn’t ready before. I’ve had a lot of things in my life. I’ve made loads of money and had the biggest and best of everything, but now I’m back to looking at the small things that matter: my boys. Wanda. It’s not about me anymore. It’s about them.”

