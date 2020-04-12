Is KFC & Popeyes Open or Closed on Easter Sunday 2020?

KFC will be OPEN on Easter Sunday 2020, but Popeyes will be CLOSED, according to Parade. Heavy reached out to both restaurants regarding their Easter holiday hours, and only KFC responded. The representative wrote, “KFC restaurants are open on Easter Sunday. Hours can vary by location. You can find the KFC nearest you online at KFC.com. Contactless delivery options are also an option, where delivery is available.”

Although KFC is open on Easter Sunday, we always recommend checking with your local area store to be sure of the hours before making a trip. With the COVID-19 pandemic still sweeping the nation, many stores have adjusted their hours, so it’s always a good idea to double check in case they’ve changed.

Keep reading for details on the holiday hours and schedules for both KFC and Popeyes:

KFC & Popeyes Both Typically Remain Open for Most Holidays Other Than Thanksgiving & Christmas

Both chicken chains typically remain open for most federal holidays, excluding Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Most Popeyes restaurants have varied hours on Thanksgiving, as select stores offer deals on take-home meals during the holiday.

KFC is usually open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Meanwhile, Popeyes opens at either 10 or 10:30 am., and the store is typically open until at least 10 p.m., although the hours for both chicken restaurants likely differ depending on your location. You can find the hours and locations for your local KFC restaurant here, and Popeyes here.

Both chains generally remain open for most other holidays throughout the year, although the hours may be reduced or even extended for certain big occasions. Here’s the full list of holidays KFC and Popeyes stays open for (excluding Easter for KFC), according to Store Holiday Hours:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day (4th of July)

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Cyber Monday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

You can find a list of Popeyes’ offers by clicking here, and KFC deals here, although the deals and offers are subject to change depending on your location.

Both Restaurants Are Offering Contactless Delivery

Both KFC and Popeyes are offering no contact delivery services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Contactless delivery, which allows customers to place an order without worrying about having to be in close physical contact with the delivery driver, is becoming more and more popular with restaurants across the globe while customers continue to self isolate.

Popeyes is currently donating to the No Kid Hungry foundation during the pandemic and is matching every dollar donation from customers. “Y’all we’re in this together,” Popeyes wrote on Instagram. “That’s why we’re donating to No Kid Hungry to help feed millions of kids in need right now. Consider adding a $1 donation to your next order. We’re matching donations.”

KFC is also supplying food for the needy, and plans to donate “one million pieces of fried chicken” to support hungry families across the country. The chicken chain stated, “During this unprecedented time, our KFC family is committed to helping those in need, which is why we’re providing one million pieces of fried chicken to our restaurants to support select local communities across America. To learn more, visit KFC.com/coronavirus.”

