Is Khloe Kardashian Dating Anyone Right Now?

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian went through a public breakup with Tristan Thompson last February, and she has not dated anyone since. Khloe is currently single and not interested in dating anyone at the moment.

In a newly released clip of the upcoming episode, Kris Jenner asks Khloe about whether or not she was dating anyone and goes on to encourage her to freeze her eggs. Khloe later says if she wants to have another baby, she may freeze her eggs one day but right now she just doesn’t care to.

“No, I’m not even thinking about it,” the Kardashian says when asked if she’s dating, adding that she hasn’t been on a date since she and Thompson broke up.

She Is Focusing on Her Daughter Instead of on a Relationship

Kris Jenner Urges Khloé Kardashian to Freeze Her Eggs | KUWTK | E!Kris still has babies on her mind even after Khloé reveals she hasn't dated anyone since Tristan. Will Khloé be freezing her eggs anytime soon? Watch on "KUWTK." #KUWTK #KeepingUpWithTheKardashians #EEntertainment #KimKardashian #KhloéKardashian #KourtneyKardashian #KylieJenner #KendallJenner #KrisJenner SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/kuwtk About Keeping Up With the Kardashians: "Keeping Up with the Kardashians” takes viewers beyond the headlines and into the stories that dominate the news cycle and E! is the only destination to get the real story. Keep Up with the Kardashian-Jenner fam as they build business empires, face personal challenges, and share ups and downs together. Through all the epic moments, one thing remains the same… family always comes first. The Kardashian-Jenner clan continue to overcome it all through their unwavering love and commitment to each other. Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians Thursdays 8/7c only on E! Connect with the Kardashians: Visit the KUWTK WEBSITE: http://bit.ly/KUWTKweb Like KUWTK on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/KUWTKfb Follow KUWTK on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/KUWTKtwtr About E! Entertainment: E! is on the Pulse of Pop Culture, bringing fans the very best original content including reality series, topical programming, exclusive specials, breaking entertainment news, and more. Passionate viewers can’t get enough of our Pop Culture hits including "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," "Total Divas,” and “Very Cavallari.” And with new original programming on the way, fans have even more to love. Watch Full Episodes: https://e.app.link/wqh6VxoRu3 Connect with E! Entertainment: Visit the E! WEBSITE: http://eonli.ne/1iX6d8n Like E! on FACEBOOK: http://on.fb.me/1fzeamg Check out E! on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/EInsta Follow E! on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/EEntTwitter Kris Jenner Urges Khloé Kardashian to Freeze Her Eggs | KUWTK | E! http://www.youtube.com/kuwtk 2020-04-07T14:59:50.000Z

“I just don’t care,” Khloe said. “I’m focused on myself and True, and, like, that’s just what I do. Who knows, maybe I’ll just never date again.”

Kris looks shocked to hear that, later talking to the camera and saying that the fact Khloe thinks she may never date again is “a little sad” because she wants her daughter to live her best life and hopefully have another baby one day.

“I just find it so strange that people find it such a negative when somebody wants to be single. Trust me, if I wanted to date, I would date,” she said. “I want to invest my energy in my daughter and my self-healing, and I think that should be really empowering and more rewarded than frowned upon… I’m actually fantastic.”

She said she thinks everyone should jump on the bandwagon of focusing on themselves first.

Khloe Is Currently Quarantined With Tristan Thompson

Because of the current pandemic, Khloe and Tristan are spending more time together in order to focus on co-parenting True.

After the NBA suspended the remainder of the 2020 season, a source told E! News that Tristan had been visiting his daughter a lot and “taking advantage of the unexpected time off to be with the family.”

“Khloe is taking the quarantine very seriously and is staying home with True,” the source said. “There are no playdates or family time other than with Tristan. He is regularly over at Khloe’s house and stays in contact with them when he’s not. They are not back together. They are co-parenting and giving True an opportunity to have both parents in her life at the same time.”

A source told Us Weekly last week that the two were quarantined together.

According to another Us Weekly source, however, being quarantined together has made Kardashian have a soft spot for Thompson.

“Khloe doesn’t have bad or negative feelings toward Tristan at this point,” the source said. “Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad. Khloe has been open and receptive toward Tristan.”

According to Us Weekly, the two have no plans on getting back together amid their co-parenting lifestyle.

Tune in to Keeping up With the Kardashians on E! at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

READ NEXT: Dolly Parton’s House: Where She & Her Husband Call Home