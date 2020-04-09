Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Relationship: Are They Back Together?

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been spending more time together. The two are co-parenting their daughter, True Thompson, but they are not back together.

Rumors of the couple reuniting have been floating around since they first broke up but started spending more time together. On March 29, 29-year-old Thompson uploaded new photos of himself with their daughter to his Instagram, and before that, he uploaded a photo of himself cooking food that was later featured on Khloe’s story.

Thompson and Kardashian broke up in February 2019 amid Thompson’s cheating scandals. In spite of any bad blood that may be shared between the two of them, they wanted to co-parent their daughter to the best of their ability, so they’ve been celebrating birthdays and holidays together. Kardashian has said they are doing well.

Kardashian and Thompson Are Currently Quarantined Together

source told E! News that Thompson had been visiting his daughter a lot and “taking advantage of the unexpected time off to be with the family.”

The NBA suspended the 2020 season due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The source continued, mentioning the fact that Thompson has been able to see them more regularly.

“Khloe is taking the quarantine very seriously and is staying home with True,” the source said. “There are no playdates or family time other than with Tristan. He is regularly over at Khloe’s house and stays in contact with them when he’s not. They are not back together. They are co-parenting and giving True an opportunity to have both parents in her life at the same time.”

Another source told Us Weekly last week that the two were quarantined together.

Kardashian Is Happy Being Single

In a new clip from the upcoming episode of KUWTK, Kardashian talks to her mother about the fact that she’s not currently dating anyone and not looking to change that.

“No, I’m not even thinking about it,” the Kardashian says when asked if she’s dating, adding that she hasn’t been on a date since she and Thompson broke up.

Kris looks shocked to hear that from her daughter and encourages her to freeze her eggs in case she’d like to have another baby at some point down the road. Kardashian tells her that she’s focusing on her own self-care and healing and her daughter True, so she’s not worried about her eggs.

“I just find it so strange that people find it such a negative when somebody wants to be single. Trust me, if I wanted to date, I would date,” she said. “I want to invest my energy in my daughter and my self-healing, and I think that should be really empowering and more rewarded than frowned upon… I’m actually fantastic.”

She said she thinks everyone should jump on the bandwagon of focusing on themselves first.

Tune in to Keeping up With the Kardashians on E! at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

