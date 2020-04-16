How Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Quarantine Together

Because of the novel coronavirus, Khloe Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are spending time together at her house. They recently celebrated the second birthday of their daughter True.

After the NBA suspended their 2020 season due to the pandemic, a source told E! News that Thompson had been visiting his daughter a lot and “taking advantage of the unexpected time off to be with family.” They also said that Thompson had been able to see them more regularly because of it.

“Khloe is taking the quarantine very seriously and is staying home with True,” the source said. “There are no playdates or family time other than with Tristan. He is regularly over at Khloe’s house and stays in contact with them when he’s not. They are not back together. They are co-parenting and giving True an opportunity to have both parents in her life at the same time.”

A source told Us Weekly last month that the two were quarantined together, but TMZ reported this week that the two are not quarantined together and Tristan just stops in for visits.

They Celebrated Their Daughter’s Birthday Together

Earlier this week, the parents celebrated the 2nd birthday of their daughter True with a Trolls-themed party. They surprised her when she woke up with presents, balloons and two birthday cakes. The party of three took place on Easter Sunday.

Khloe uploaded smiling photos of True on Instagram along with the caption “Happy birthday my sweet TuTu! You are all of my unforgettable memories of the past few years, the precious magical moments of the present and the promise of a happy future. You are literally my entire world! I can’t believe you are TWO!! You make my life complete and I can’t wait to have forever with you!!! Until the end of time; I love you my sweet girl.”

The Kardashian also shared snippets of the day on her Instagram story.

Tristan uploaded photos of True with some of her presents, writing “Happy birthday to my sweet baby True. You have no idea how much daddy loves you. I can’t believe how fast time has flown by. You will always be daddy’s little girl. I love you so much TuTu. Happy birthday day. #DaddysTwin.”

Khloe and Tristan are Not Back Together

According to another Us Weekly source, however, being quarantined together has made Kardashian have a soft spot for Thompson.

“Khloe doesn’t have bad or negative feelings toward Tristan at this point,” the source said. “Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad. Khloe has been open and receptive toward Tristan.”

According to Us Weekly, the two have no plans on getting back together amid their co-parenting lifestyle.

Thompson is still supportive of his ex. In November 2019, he posted on Instagram to congratulate her for winning Best Reality Star for the second year in a row.

Tune in to Keeping up With the Kardashians on E! at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

READ NEXT: Erika Jayne’s Son Tommy Zizzo Lives with Her & Her Husband Tom Girardi