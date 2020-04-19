‘Killer Prom’ on Lifetime: Plot & Showtime Details

Lifetime’s newest movie, Killer Prom, premieres tonight, April 19, 2020 at 8 p.m. on the network. The film follows a woman who would do anything to get the perfect prom that she did not get in high school.

According to the synopsis for the film, “When Cayleigh Wilson, 17, loses her mother in a tragic boating accident, the excitement of her senior year of high school is shattered. But when her deceased mother’s hip and beautiful distant-cousin, Sienna Markle, 40, moves in with Cayleigh and her father, Tony, 40, things start looking up. Sienna gets Cayleigh excited about her life again, especially her senior prom — the biggest high school event! Sienna will stop at nothing to make it a perfect night for her young cousin…including murder.”

The top-billed actors for the movie are Yvonne Zima, who portrays Sienna Markle and Mark Lutz, who portrays Tony. Read on to learn more about the lifetime movie.

‘Killer Prom’ Premieres on Lifetime at 8 p.m. & Is A Thriller

Killer Prom releases tonight at 8 p.m. / 7 p.m. central on Lifetime. The movie is described as a thriller that examines what happens after a young girl loses her mother and has all her dreams for the near future destroyed.

The trailer for the movie shows just how intense it gets when Sienna tries to get involved in Cayleigh’s prom night. It also shows Sienna’s motivation could be more about how she didn’t get the perfect prom that she wants for Cayleigh.

Either way, it’s not likely that all of these characters will be making it through the movie alive.

Meet the ‘Killer Prom’ Cast

Yvonne Zima appears as Sienna Markle, the obsessive distant cousin who wants to make prom the perfect night for Cayleigh.

Zima is most well-known for her role as Daisy Carter on the soap opera The Young and the Restless between 2009 and 2012, but she got her breakthrough role back in 1996 when she played Caitlin in the film The Long Kiss Goodnight.

Zima has also played Rachel Greene on ER from 1994-2000. She was nominated for two awards for the character’s portrayal, first for Best Performance by an Actress Under 10 in a TV Series and the second for Best Performance by a Young Actress: TV Drama Series. Most recently, Zima has appeared in American Horror Story: 1984, Now Apocalypse and This is Us.

Mark Lutz plays Tony Wilson, the father of the young Cayleigh and husband of her deceased mother who allows Sienna to move in with the family for a few weeks.

Lutz has previously appeared on TV in roles like the Canadian Olympic swimmer Victor Davis in the CBC Television Biopic, Groo on the TV series Angel, and as James on Ghost Whisperer.

According to his IMDb page, Lutz began acting after graduating from University and he first started out in improv comedy. He now has over 40 film and TV credits to his name.

The movie also has a large supporting cast:

Erica Anderson as Maya Wilson

Jasmine Asha as Violet

Brianna Barnes as Lauren King

L. Fernando Becerra Sánchez as Police Officer

Manny Benda as Luke Wilson

Jordan Blais as a Police Officer

Gabriel Darku as Tyler McNichol

Lorilee Holloway as Dorothy Lawton

Madelyn Keys as Kat Merritt

Rona Louis-Jeune as Saleswoman

Kyle Meagher as Jake Davis

Heather Tod Mitchell as Janet Macturn

Megan Vincent as Hannah Wilson

Killer Prom premieres on April 19, 2020 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

