‘Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project’ Time & Channel

Reality star Kim Kardashian West is debuting a documentary this week about her efforts to fight for people she believes have been wronged by injustices in the U.S. criminal justice system. Here’s what you need to know about Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, including time, date, channel, the cases it focuses on and more.

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project Channel: The two-hour documentary is airing on Oxygen, though it will eventually be re-broadcast on E!, the home of Kardashian West’s reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project Date & Time: The film airs Sunday, April 5 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; subsequent rebroadcasts on Oxygen include Sunday, April 5 at 9 p.m., Monday, April 6 at 6 a.m., and Thursday, April 9 at 1 a.m. The film will then air on E! on April 17 at 1 a.m. as well.

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project Cast: Kim Kardashian West stars on the project, but she is working alongside several other advocates who are guiding her on the journey.

Jessica Jackson is the founder of Cut50, an organization that campaigns to cut mass incarceration. Erin Haney also appears. She is one of the lawyers who work for Cut50.

“I’m studying law and I’m lucky that I get to work with Cut50 and really learn from them along the way. I’m prepping for the bar in hope that I can help as many people affected by the system as I possibly can,” says Kardashian West on the show.

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project Cases: Kardashian West first started her criminal justice advocacy when she learned about Alice Marie Johnson, a great-grandmother serving a life sentence as a first-time nonviolent offender. She eventually secured clemency for Johnson, but the case opened Kardashian West’s eyes to how many people in the system have stories just like Johnson’s.

Johnson appears on Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, explaining her journey and how much Kardashian West helped her.

The other cases Kardashian West advocates for include Dawn Jackson, Alexis Martin, Momolu Stewart and David Sheppard, all of whom Kardashian West and the legal experts she is working alongside believe have been unfairly sentenced.

The show also touches on Kardashian West’s own journey to become a lawyer, which she told the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour is something she feels can make a real difference.

“Once you get so deep into the system … you just can’t give up. Like, there’s so much that can be done in every single area. So, it can be exhausting, frustrating, but I know that we can make a difference,” said Kardashian West, adding, “All the criticism in the world will not deter me from what I really want to do and I hope that The Justice Project can really — I hope that people can be more empathetic and feel that by giving people like those who are featured in The Justice Project a second chance … so I just hope that for whatever reason they tune it, that their hearts are opened the way that mine was when I started this and is every time I read a different letter from someone else.”

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project premieres Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Oxygen.

