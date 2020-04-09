Kim & Kourtney Kardashian’s Relationship After Their Fist Fight

This season on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian had an intense verbal and physical altercation. Kim recently reported during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that their relationship is doing fine now.

“Kourtney and I are obviously fine now,” Kim told the late-night host via a streamed interview.

Throughout the recent KUWTK episode titled “Fights, Friendships and Fashion Week Part 1,” Kim, Kourtney and Khloe were having conversations that felt very tense. These moments ultimately led up to Kourtney saying she didn’t feel like getting “glammed up” for a shoot with Architectural Digest and saying she doesn’t “want to film like ever again.”

“For years, it used to be Khloe and I against Kim and for the last maybe three years, it’s just been such a different dynamic where it’s Kim and Khloe against me. Just these little jabs and comments all the time. It’s so frustrating. I feel like my attitude back to them is a reflection of how they’re treating me,” said Kourtney in the episode after Khloe and Kim started telling her she could have quit the show.

This all ultimately led to the sisters yelling at one another and throwing some slaps and punches. The clip of the fight is available to watch online.

Kim Said The Fight Was The Product of Built-Up Resentment

“What went down with you and Kourtney, by the way…” the host asked Kim. “That was pretty intense.”

“It was pretty intense. I feel like it’s been a lot of built-up resentment from Kourtney or just feeling like she doesn’t want to film anymore,” Kim replied. “And so she’s not the type of person to make a decision and say, ‘okay guys, I’m not gonna film,’ but she would come to work with an attitude every day and kind of take it out on everyone from the crew to us and wouldn’t really make that decision.”

She went on to say they never get physical and when their mother saw a clip of the fight, she cried.

‘KUWTK’ Shut Down Production for A Week After the Fight

Kim told Fallon that they had to shut down production for a week after the fist fight because it was so intense and that wasn’t their type of show. She said they wanted everyone on the show to feel comfortable and safe.

“But, you know, that happened. And I don’t really ever resort to violence like that, but she scratched me so hard, which you guys didn’t see… I was bleeding. So you didn’t really get to see that type of detail,” she said. “When I looked down at my arm and saw, like, she had really scratched me, and I felt it all on my back, I just went over and slapped her back.”

She said she isn’t proud of it, but Kourtney has now made the decision to take time off filming and that will be better for her.

After the fight, Kim and Kourtney made up. They have since taken a trip to be baptized alongside their children in Armenia and spent time vacationing together.

Tune in to KUWTK at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m CT on E! to watch their relationship be repaired throughout the season.

