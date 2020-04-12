Is KMart Open or Closed on Easter Sunday 2020?

Most Kmart stores are open during their regular business hours on Easter Sunday, 2020, even during the coronavirus pandemic. However, call your local store before you make the trip. Kmart has made some changes to its shopping experiences and services to help stop the spread of COVID-19, but most stores have remained open during the pandemic.

Kmart Hours Easter 2020

Most Kmart locations are operating during their normal business hours on Easter Sunday, 2020, according to multiple news sites including Yahoo News. Kmart’s regular hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Most Kmart stores will follow their regular hours—8 AM to 10 PM—but call your location to make sure,” Yahoo News reported.

In these uncertain times, its always a good idea to call your local store to make sure they are open. Find the Kmart near you and its phone number here.

Kmart Coronavirus News

Kmart has made some changes to its shopping experience and its services to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the company said in a press release.

“As the world grapples with how to respond to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), we are proud of our associates who continue to serve millions of members and customers in store, in homes and online every day,” the company’s statement begins.

The company is following guidelines as directed by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). See the most up-to-date information from the CDC here.

Their changes include monitoring the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic and making any changes as necessary, directing sick employees to stay home, telling employees to follow CDC guidelines outside of work to limit their rick of getting the coronavirus, cleaning their stores regularly and continuing its in-store pickup and online shopping options.

The Kmart statement said:

We’d like to reassure you of steps we are taking to provide a safe and healthy experience for our customers and members, as well as our associates. Sears, Kmart, Sears Home Services and Sears Auto Centers are here to make your life easier during this challenging time. We are following CDC recommended guidelines regarding coronavirus, COVID-19, safety. Your health and safety, and that of our associates, is a top priority, which is why we have taken the following precautions: • Our team is monitoring global, national and regional health authority guidelines to ensure appropriate action is taken when and where necessary. • We are ensuring that our stores are clean with a focus on high traffic areas. • Our associates are encouraged to stay home when sick and avoid non-essential travel. • Our team is ready to serve you through our various online platforms, including http://www.sears.com and http://www.kmart.com. For those concerned about shopping in store, our online services provide convenient shipping or in-store pick-up options.

The company has also issued special guidelines for employees that are doing in-home deliveries or repairs. This includes staying at least 6 feet away from customers and avoiding contact, like handshakes.

“We know that you may have scheduled in-home deliveries, installations, improvements or repairs with us,” said the statement from Kmart and Sears. “To protect both your safety and that of our technicians, we have required technicians to practice proper hand hygiene, avoid handshakes with members and keep a distance of six feet as suggested by the CDC to avoid close contact. We value your business and more importantly, your health and the well-being of your family.”

