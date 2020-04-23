Kris Jenner, Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member, and her long-time boyfriend Corey Gamble are still very much in love despite their 25-year age gap.

Kris Jenner is 64 years old while Gamble is only 39, which makes him closer in age to her children than he is to her. He is actually a year and a half younger than Kourtney and just under a month younger than Kim.

During a season 14 episode of the reality program, Gamble talked about the issue, remarking “I’m a young dude dating your mom. Y’all are not really my f**king kids. We are technically peers.”

The Couple Has a 25-year Age Gap Between Them

Though they are 25 years apart, Jenner seems very happy in her long-time relationship with Gamble. They have been dating since 2014, and they got together not long after Jenner’s divorce from Caitlyn Jenner.

A source told Hollywood Life that Kris is ‘content’ with their relationship and is not looking to get married again to Corey or anyone else.

“She’s happy with the way things are and Corey doesn’t need a label, either,” the source said. “These two have no plans to marry.” Jenner has been married twice before.

Corey is reportedly close to all of Jenner’s children and also to Kanye West, Kim’s husband.

Jenner “Cannot Get Enough” of Corey

VideoVideo related to kris jenner & boyfriend corey gamble’s age difference 2020-04-23T19:00:36-04:00

During last week’s episode of KUWTK, Jenner embarrassed her children by talking loudly about her sex life in the middle of brunch and saying she can’t get enough of her boyfriend.

“Oh, we were just having a little makeout session in the car,” Kris said while fixing her makeup, causing Khloe to look shocked. “Is that too much? Is my shirt on right?”

Khloe continues looking on, shocked, asking “Why would your shirt not be on right?” She then asks why Corey wasn’t attending lunch.

“Corey had to go home and sleep because we were up all night,” Kris replied. “You know how that goes.”

“I love our dynamic with our mom, and I would not change it for the world,” Khloe says to the cameras later on. “But, does my mom overshare? I mean, she’s talking about her lipstick being smeared, her mojo, just some things… zip it.”

During the same episode, after she makes some sexual innuendos to her daughters about tiramisu, Jenner tells the cameras that she’s going through “one of those stages” in life where she “cannot get enough” of her boyfriend.

She also expressed concern about the fact that she is dating and “having the time of [her] life” while Khloe is not, and she later brought up the possibility of Khloe freezing some of her eggs in order to be able to have another baby if she decides she wants one later on in her life.

During this week’s episode, Jenner tries to plan a trip to Palm Springs to celebrate Gamble’s birthday, but her daughters say they cannot go. What Jenner doesn’t know is that they have been planning a getaway for his birthday to Napa, so that causes some tension in the family.

Tune in to Keeping Up With the Kardashians at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on E! to watch the drama play out.

READ NEXT: Dorit Kemsley & Husband’s New House Move Amid Money Trouble Rumors