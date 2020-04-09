Kris Jenner & Boyfriend Corey Gamble Are NOT Engaged or Married

Kris Jenner, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, embarrasses her daughters by talking about her sex life with her boyfriend Corey Gamble. The two are not married or engaged, and Jenner has said she does not want to get married again after her previous divorce.

Jenner and Gamble have been dating since 2014 after getting together a few months following Jenner’s divorce from Caitlyn Jenner. A source told Hollywood Life that Kris is ‘content’ with their relationship and is not looking to get married again to Corey or anyone else.

“She’s happy with the way things are and Corey doesn’t need a label, either,” the source said. “These two have no plans to marry.” Jenner has been married twice before.

Corey is reportedly close to all of Jenner’s children and also to Kanye West, Kim’s husband.

Jenner Embarrassed Her Daughters by Talking About Her Sex Life

Khloe Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Can't Believe Kris' Sex Life | KUWTK | E! 2020-04-09T14:59:48.000Z

In a clip for the upcoming episode of KUWTK, Kris talks to Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian about her sex life in the middle of a restaurant, which embarrasses the sisters.

“Oh, we were just having a little makeout session in the car,” Kris said while fixing her makeup, causing Khloe to look shocked. “Is that too much? Is my shirt on right?”

Khloe continues looking on, shocked, asking “Why would your shirt not be on right?” She then asks why Corey wasn’t attending lunch.

“Corey had to go home and sleep because we were up all night,” Kris replied. “You know how that goes.”

“I love our dynamic with our mom, and I would not change it for the world,” Khloe says to the cameras later on. “But, does my mom overshare? I mean, she’s talking about her lipstick being smeared, her mojo, just some things… zip it.”

Kris Said She “Cannot Get Enough” of Corey

During the same clip, after she makes some sexual innuendos to her daughters about tiramisu, Jenner tells the cameras that she’s going through “one of those stages” in life where she “cannot get enough” of her boyfriend.

“You’ve just gotta get it in when you can,” she said. “And it’s a little unfair that I’m dating and having the time of my life and Khloe’s not.”

She goes on to talk about how the tiramisu is like “sex on the plate” and when Khloe asks her to stop saying sex, she yells it out to the restaurant.

“I’m sorry,” Kris told her daughters while laughing. “I cannot stop thinking about sex.”

According to the episode synopsis for tonight’s episode, which is titled “Date my Daughter,” Kris feels guilty about her sex life. “When Kris is at a sexual peak in her relationship, she feels guilty Khloe is in a dry spell and tries to push her to date again,” the synopsis reads. “Scott panics over an upcoming speaking engagement.”

Tune in to Keeping Up With the Kardashians at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on E! to watch the drama play out.

