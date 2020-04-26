Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Call it Quits After 10 Years of Marriage

Reality star Kristin Cavallari announced on Instagram Sunday morning that she and husband Jay Cutler were separating. The couple who shares three children together have been married for 10 years.

Cutler and Cavallari were recently quarantining on vacation together and news of their split seemed incredibly shocking for their fans and followers on social media. The Hills star wrote a lengthy post to share the sad news with her nearly 4 million Instagram followers.

She said, “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”