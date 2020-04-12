Is Kroger Open or Closed on Easter Sunday 2020? [Holiday Hours]

Happy Easter 2020! As you’re making your preparations for a home celebration of the holiday today, you may be wondering which grocery stores are open and which are closed. Kroger is open on Easter 2020, but stores are closing early. Kroger typically only has a policy of closing on one day a year — Christmas Day.

Kroger Is Open on Easter, But Stores Will Be Closing Early

Kroger is traditionally open for Easter Sunday. Although the store did not answer a request from Heavy for details about its holiday hours, the chain’s website notes that it is going to be open for Easter Sunday. However, stores are closing early.

The website notes: “The Kroger Family of Companies is closing early on Easter Sunday, April 12, to provide its associates with more time to rest and be with their families. Holiday operating hours will vary by location and market. See hours here.”

Local stores’ Easter hours can vary. Kroger’s website lists the Easter Store Hours for its main locations. Here is what the website reads, included below:

Ashland, KY: Store Hours: 7am-6pm Pharmacy Hours: 11am-3pm Fuel Center Hours: 7am-6pm

7am-6pm 11am-3pm 7am-6pm Arkansas, Memphis, TN; Mississippi : Store Hours : 7am – 5pm Pharmacy Hours : CLOSED Fuel Center Hours : 7am – 5pm

: : 7am – 5pm : CLOSED : 7am – 5pm Cincinnati, OH; Dayton, OH; Northern, KY: Store Hours: 7am-4pm Pharmacy Hours: 11am-3pm Fuel Center Hours: 7am-4pm

7am-4pm 11am-3pm 7am-4pm Columbus, OH; Toledo, OH: Store Hours: 7am-4pm Pharmacy Hours: 10am-4pm Fuel Center Hours: 7am-4pm

7am-4pm 10am-4pm 7am-4pm Dallas, TX Region: Store Hours: 6am-6pm Pharmacy Hours: CLOSED Fuel Center Hours: 6am-6pm

6am-6pm CLOSED 6am-6pm Georgia: Store Hours: 8am-5pm Pharmacy Hours: 11am-5pm Fuel Center Hours: 5am-5pm

8am-5pm 11am-5pm 5am-5pm Houston, TX Region Store Hours: 7am-6pm Pharmacy Hours: CLOSED Fuel Center Hours: Most locations: 24 hour pay @ pump

7am-6pm CLOSED Most locations: 24 hour pay @ pump Indianapolis, IN; Central IN, Peoria, IL: Store Hours: 7am-4pm Pharmacy Hours: CLOSED Fuel Center Hours: 7am-4pm

7am-4pm CLOSED 7am-4pm Lexington, KY; Louisville; KY; Southern IN store locations; Southern IL: Store Hours: 7am-5pm Pharmacy Hours: 1pm-5pm Fuel Center Hours: 7am-5pm

7am-5pm 1pm-5pm 7am-5pm Michigan: Store Hours: 7am-4pm Pharmacy Hours: 11am-4pm Fuel Center Hours: 7am-4pm

7am-4pm 11am-4pm 7am-4pm Middle TN store locations; Knoxville, TN; Huntsville, AL; Bowling Green, KY: Store Hours: Most locations 7am-2pm Pharmacy Hours: CLOSED Fuel Center Hours: Most locations: 7am-2pm

Most locations 7am-2pm CLOSED Most locations: 7am-2pm Southeastern OH (Belpre, Marietta, Proctorville): Store Hours: 7am-6pm Pharmacy Hours: 11am-3pm Fuel Center Hours: 7am-6pm

7am-6pm 11am-3pm 7am-6pm Southern Alabama: Store Hours: 8am-5pm Pharmacy Hours : 11am-5pm Fuel Center Hours: 5am-5pm

8am-5pm : 11am-5pm 5am-5pm South Carolina: Store Hours: 8am-5pm Pharmacy Hours: 11am-5pm Fuel Center Hours: 5am-5pm

8am-5pm 11am-5pm 5am-5pm Tri-Cities, TN: Store Hours: 7am-6pm Pharmacy Hours: 11am-3pm Fuel Center Hours: 7am-6pm

7am-6pm 11am-3pm 7am-6pm Virginia: Store Hours: 7am-6pm Pharmacy Hours: 11am-3pm Fuel Center Hours: 7am-6pm

7am-6pm 11am-3pm 7am-6pm West Virginia: Store Hours: 7am-6pm Pharmacy Hours: 11am-3pm Fuel Center Hours: 7am-6pm

You can also find hours for other stores in the Kroger family here, including Baker’s, City Market, Copps, Dillons, Fry’s Food Stores, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Gerbes, Jay-C Food Stores, King Soopers, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Owen’s Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick ‘N Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler Foods, and Smith’s Food and Drug.

Kroger stores are typically only closed on one holiday: Christmas Day. So that means if you’ve forgotten something at the last minute for your shelter-at-home Easter meal, Kroger might be a good option for you.

If you want to see the latest savings and coupons available at Kroger, visit the store’s list of Easter items here.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates