Is Kroger Open or Closed on Easter Sunday 2020? [Holiday Hours]

Happy Easter 2020! As you’re making your preparations for a home celebration of the holiday today, you may be wondering which grocery stores are open and which are closed. Kroger is open on Easter 2020, but stores are closing early. Kroger typically only has a policy of closing on one day a year — Christmas Day.
Kroger Is Open on Easter, But Stores Will Be Closing Early
Kroger is traditionally open for Easter Sunday. Although the store did not answer a request from Heavy for details about its holiday hours, the chain’s website notes that it is going to be open for Easter Sunday. However, stores are closing early.
The website notes: “The Kroger Family of Companies is closing early on Easter Sunday, April 12, to provide its associates with more time to rest and be with their families. Holiday operating hours will vary by location and market. See hours here.”
Local stores’ Easter hours can vary. Kroger’s website lists the Easter Store Hours for its main locations. Here is what the website reads, included below:
- Ashland, KY: Store Hours: 7am-6pm Pharmacy Hours: 11am-3pm Fuel Center Hours: 7am-6pm
- Arkansas, Memphis, TN; Mississippi: Store Hours: 7am – 5pm Pharmacy Hours: CLOSED Fuel Center Hours: 7am – 5pm
- Cincinnati, OH; Dayton, OH; Northern, KY: Store Hours: 7am-4pm Pharmacy Hours: 11am-3pm Fuel Center Hours: 7am-4pm
- Columbus, OH; Toledo, OH: Store Hours: 7am-4pm Pharmacy Hours: 10am-4pm Fuel Center Hours: 7am-4pm
- Dallas, TX Region: Store Hours: 6am-6pm Pharmacy Hours: CLOSED Fuel Center Hours: 6am-6pm
- Georgia: Store Hours: 8am-5pm Pharmacy Hours: 11am-5pm Fuel Center Hours: 5am-5pm
- Houston, TX Region Store Hours: 7am-6pm Pharmacy Hours: CLOSED Fuel Center Hours: Most locations: 24 hour pay @ pump
- Indianapolis, IN; Central IN, Peoria, IL: Store Hours: 7am-4pm Pharmacy Hours: CLOSED Fuel Center Hours: 7am-4pm
- Lexington, KY; Louisville; KY; Southern IN store locations; Southern IL: Store Hours: 7am-5pm Pharmacy Hours: 1pm-5pm Fuel Center Hours: 7am-5pm
- Michigan: Store Hours: 7am-4pm Pharmacy Hours: 11am-4pm Fuel Center Hours: 7am-4pm
- Middle TN store locations; Knoxville, TN; Huntsville, AL; Bowling Green, KY: Store Hours: Most locations 7am-2pm Pharmacy Hours: CLOSED Fuel Center Hours: Most locations: 7am-2pm
- Southeastern OH (Belpre, Marietta, Proctorville): Store Hours: 7am-6pm Pharmacy Hours: 11am-3pm Fuel Center Hours: 7am-6pm
- Southern Alabama: Store Hours: 8am-5pm Pharmacy Hours: 11am-5pm Fuel Center Hours: 5am-5pm
- South Carolina: Store Hours: 8am-5pm Pharmacy Hours: 11am-5pm Fuel Center Hours: 5am-5pm
- Tri-Cities, TN: Store Hours: 7am-6pm Pharmacy Hours: 11am-3pm Fuel Center Hours: 7am-6pm
- Virginia: Store Hours: 7am-6pm Pharmacy Hours: 11am-3pm Fuel Center Hours: 7am-6pm
- West Virginia: Store Hours: 7am-6pm Pharmacy Hours: 11am-3pm Fuel Center Hours: 7am-6pm
You can also find hours for other stores in the Kroger family here, including Baker’s, City Market, Copps, Dillons, Fry’s Food Stores, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Gerbes, Jay-C Food Stores, King Soopers, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Owen’s Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick ‘N Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler Foods, and Smith’s Food and Drug.
Kroger stores are typically only closed on one holiday: Christmas Day. So that means if you’ve forgotten something at the last minute for your shelter-at-home Easter meal, Kroger might be a good option for you.
If you want to see the latest savings and coupons available at Kroger, visit the store’s list of Easter items here.
