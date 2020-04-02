‘KUWTK’ Season 18 Episode 2 Spoilers

E! reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians has debuted its 18th season, with the second part of the two-part premiere airing Thursday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!. The episode picks back up after the oldest Kardashian girls, Kourtney and Kim, got into a huge fight over Kim’s feeling that Kourtney doesn’t work as hard as the rest of them and Kourtney taking umbrage with that.

You can relive the fight here and read on for what else to expect from “Fights, Friendships, and Fashion Week Part 2,” but be warned of spoilers.

Kourtney Feels Ganged Up On

After their insane fight where slaps were thrown and Kim sustained some gnarly scratches, Kourtney tearfully tells Khloe and Kim that the environment when they’re filming is toxic because of their “f*cking attitude” and adds that Khloe is “completely fine when we’re not in this environment.”

Then in a talking-head interview, Kourtney says, “I don’t understand why there’s all this judgment about the way that we each want to live our lives. We should be accepted for what we each want to do and it’s not a positive environment for me to want to be in every day … I’m like, why am I choosing to be in this environment and I just reached my point of not being able to tolerate it anymore.”

Meanwhile, Kim, Khloe, and Kendall are all shocked that the fight got as intense as it did, with Khloe saying, “I think Kim and I both are really surprised as to how things escalated so quickly. We don’t really know where all of this is coming from. We know that there’s been friction recently but we didn’t know it was this bad and heavy. It’s really surprising that it’s gone this far.”

Kylie Is Too Sick to Do the Balmain Show

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner is freaking out in Paris because Kylie is not going to be able to make it to the Balmain show. But Kylie actually became so ill that she was briefly hospitalized, telling her fans back in September when it happened that she was “heartbroken” about missing the show.

“So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier. Unfortunately, I’m really sick and unable to travel,” Kylie posted to Twitter. “I’m heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit. Of course, this collection isn’t just for the runway… I created this so that you could have a piece of this once in a lifetime event. I’m SO proud of this collection and of Olivier, and our friendship, vision, and creativity really comes across in the products we created for you guys. Make sure you guys watch the show with me on Friday. It’s going to an epic event and I can’t wait. I love you Olivier, congratulations, and I’m sending you all my love!!!”

Kourtney Might Be Making a ‘Major Change’

Finally, the episode description teases that “Kourtney considers making a major change,” which most fans think is her deciding to pull back from filming. In an Instagram post about the two-part premiere, Kourtney says that while these episodes are hard for her to watch, she’s proud that she had the courage to make a change in her life.

“These first two episodes are hard for me to watch but it is in our darker moments that the growth happens. I finally had the courage to change what was no longer bringing me happiness and putting my time and energy into that which is. Choose happiness!” writes Kourtney.

Next week: The episode description teases, “When Kris is at a sexual peak in her relationship, she feels guilty Khloe is going through a dry spell and tries to push her to date again. Scott panics over an upcoming speaking engagement.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

