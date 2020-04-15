Kyle Richards Fights with Her Fashion Show Producer Tracie May-Wagner

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards put on her first fashion show at New York Fashion Week, but it wasn’t without any drama. Richards got into a fight with her procurer, Tracie May-Wagner.

The spat hasn’t been talked about much, except for the incident being shown on the premiere of Season 10 of the reality TV show. In the fall, Richards launched her new line, Kyle & Shahida, co-designed by Shahida Clayton.

Richards divulged to People magazine she was nervous before the show. “I feel an enormous amount of pressure right now,” Richards said. “I do, I feel a pressure, but I’m really excited, so that supersedes the pressure I’m feeling.”

May-Wagner Thanked Richards For Including Her in the NYFW Show

On Instagram, May-Wagner didn’t hint that anything was wrong. She shared a screenshot of a Vogue headline that said the Real Housewives stole the show. “So this happened! Thank you @vogue !” the producer captioned the image. “And thank you so much @kyleandshahida @kylerichards18 & @shahidaclayton for trusting me with your baby.”

Days later she wrote, “In super stressful situations, your true friends make all the difference in the world!”

Most of Richards’ co-stars walked in the show, including Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi Jayne and Denise Richards. Garcelle Beauvais, the newest to join the cast, along with “friend of the Housewives,” Sutton Stracke.

Richards’ nieces Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild also attended the show. “Paris and Nicky are style icons, really, and of course it wouldn’t hurt having my nieces put on their Instagram, ‘Hey, this is my aunt’s line! Do you like it?’” Richards said to People magazine. “Having my nieces here means the world to me.”

Where Richards Stands on the Brandi-Denise Drama

While Richards foray into the fashion scene is going to be featured on Season 10 of Real Housewives, arguably one of the biggest storylines is going to be when the women confront Denise Richards about reportedly having an affair with Brandi Glanville.

Even though Richards and Glanville haven’t had the best relationship in the past–Glanville joined the show in Season 2 and left after Season 5–Richards was able to forge a new friendship with her former co-star.

“Obviously before we fought and we didn’t get along well for many years. And now we’re in a completely different place. And I see her differently and she’s gotten to know me,” Kyle told E! News.

“So we get along now and I actually like that she comes in and spices things up and actually just throws these things out of her mouth that you’re like, ‘What? I cann’t believe she just said that!’ But it entertains me!” she added.

To find out what went down between Richards and Glanville, don’t miss Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when it premieres on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

