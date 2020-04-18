Lady Gaga Talks Marriage & Kids Since Dating Boyfriend Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga, who helped curate the One World: Together at Home event, said she is ready for children and marriage during an interview with InStyle on April 8. The star recently went public with her relationship with boyfriend Michael Polansky. She called Polansky “the love of my life.”

Gaga was asked what more she wanted out of life. The first thing she said was to be married. “Marriage. More music, more movies, more charity with the Born This Way Foundation [a nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth and supporting mental health and wellness],” she said.

Gaga Wants to Continue Aiding in Research

Continuing philanthropy is also important for the star. “I want to help fund more research about fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain by putting a team of doctors together. I have a lot of dreams and hopes,” the New York native said. “What I will actually accomplish, I have no idea, but I know that I’ll be doing it with the people I love.”

Gaga is looking forward to motherhood. “I will say I am very excited to have kids,” the “Shallow” singer explained. “I look forward to being a mom.

She marveled at the female body. “Isn’t it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive,” she said. “It’s so funny—everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, ‘Welcome to the Womb!'”

Gaga Is Grateful For Her Music Career

Gaga, whose birth name is Stefani Germanotta, is thankful for her career in the entertainment industry. “I feel very grateful for what I’ve been a part of and what I’ve been invited to be a part of,” she said. “All these artistic experiences made me who I am today.”

Above all, Gaga is committed to herself. “It’s like when people get married and say, ‘Through thick and thin.’ That’s how I feel about myself. I feel like, ‘You know what, Gaga? You know what, Stefani? In sickness and in health, I’m with you, and I’m going to hold your hand whatever the outcome,'” she mused.

The One World: Together at Home concert is “global broadcast & digital special to support frontline healthcare workers and the WHO,” the website for the event says.

There are scheduled appearances by Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Céline Dion, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the Rolling Stones, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, and Usher.

The regular broadcast will air live at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT following the six-hour digital livestream event.

READ NEXT: One World: Together at Home Concert Stream Time & Channel