Does Lana Answer the Door to Meet David on 90 Day Fiancé? Spoilers

Lana and David, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, remain one of the most heartbreaking and disappointing storylines of the season so far. After Lana ghosted David for a fifth time during last week’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, the reality star refused to give up on his Ukrainian girlfriend, and instead traveled to her apartment to confront her. So does David finally meet Lana during tonight’s episode of the show?

The description for Episode 10, titled ”Cuts Both Ways,” reads, “Darcey has a surprise visitor. David doesn’t give up on Lana. Ed confronts Rose about her sister. Avery attends Ash’s seminar. Stephanie and Erika try to reconnect. Geoffrey and Varya go camping. Yolanda looks for answers and Lisa and Usman wait for a decision.”

Keep reading for spoilers on what goes down between David and Lana during Episode 10 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but be warned: MAJOR 90 Day SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!

She Stood Him Up Again at the Cafe, So He Decided to Travel to Her Apartment

Lana Doesn't Show Up | 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 DaysAfter ordering champagne and waiting for hours at the restaurant, David realizes Lana isn't coming. Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-before-the-90-days/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2020-04-21T21:00:04.000Z

Sadly, David was left disappointed once again during last week’s episode of the show after Lana stood him up again for his fifth attempt to meet her. After she ghosted him at the train station, the two briefly connected via the dating site once more; she didn’t give any explanation as to why she failed to meet him at the train station, only asking him if he still wanted to apply for a K1 visa.

David was so relieved to hear from her that he didn’t question Lana at all and just agreed to meet her at a cafe in her hometown in order to take some pictures for the visa application. Unfortunately (although not altogether surprising), Lana stood him up again, and he sat alone at the cafe for hours waiting for her.

He tells the cameras in the clip above, “I don’t have internet access in the restaurant so I can’t send her instant messages to find out what’s going on. If she just meets with me for five minutes, it’s five minutes longer than I’ve ever spent with her before.” Several hours after their agreed meeting time, he realizes she isn’t going to show up and leaves. “It’s just like at the train station,” he says during a confessional. “How could she do this to me again?”

However, David wasn’t willing to give up on his Ukrainian beau. He said in previous episodes that Lana claims she’s “really shy,” which is why she hasn’t agreed to video chat with him at all in seven years, so David decides to give it another shot and heads to her home. He dug up an address Lana used when the two were planning a cruise together several year prior, and in one last ditch attempt to meet her, he travels to her apartment complex and knocks on her door. But does she answer?

An Elderly Man Who Has Lived in the Apartment Since 1995 Answers the Door

“We are not obedient.” Tune in to a new #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/BJoeSDZZV7 — TLC Network (@TLC) April 23, 2020

Lana does NOT answer the door during tonight’s episode of Before the 90 Days. Instead, an elderly man opens the door, much to David’s dismay. David questions the man and asks him if he recognizes a picture of Lana, or if somebody matching her description has ever lived in the apartment complex. The man tells David he does not recognize the woman in the picture and that he’s lived in the apartment since 1995.

David, who is clearly devastated, thanks the man and leaves the building. He tells the cameras, “The man doesn’t know her, doesn’t recognize her face. She may not have given me her real address.” He adds, “What would be the purpose for that? I mean seven years and just one lie after the other. I don’t know what she’s doing.”

The camera cuts back over to the man who answered “Lana’s” door. He says he liked David but feels sorry for him. “I can tell you one thing, I would not recommend American men try to meet our women through the internet. Usually serious Ukrainian women will avoid these kinds of meetings.”

David tearfully tells the cameras, “I don’t know that there’s anything left to say. The whole things has been a huge disappointment. A huge disappointment, just a let down, and an emotional rise and then let down again and I’m drained, I’m completely drained. It’s too much. I’m done.” (Heavy will add the full clip as soon as one becomes available!)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: David & Lana 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?