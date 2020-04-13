Larissa & Colt Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Where Are They Now?

Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, finalized their divorce in 2019 following a number of violent domestic disputes, several of which led to Larissa’s arrest. The ex-couple is featured on a TLC special titled 90 Day Fiancé: Biggest Breakups, which airs several times in April.

Since TLC is airing the special on their breakup this month, fans might be wondering where the couple is now and what they’ve been up to since they last appeared on a regular season of 90 Day Fiancé. Here’s what we know about Larissa and Colt today:

Larissa & Ex-Boyfriend Eric Nichols Recently Reunited

Larissa and ex-boyfriend Eric Nichols recently got back together after a six-month split. The two started dating less than a month after she and Colt split up in 2019, although they ended their relationship later that year after just eight months together. The split was messy and public, with Eric finding out that Larissa broke up with him after seeing Larissa’s post on Instagram.

However, it looks like the two worked through their issues and are dating once again after Larissa posted a picture of the two together online. The picture, which was posted on March 31, features the two posing together in Las Vegas. The caption reads, “Biggie love announcement: We’re happy and that’s what matters.”

Larissa didn’t elaborate on their reunion any further, but she has since posted a few pictures of them together on her page. She posted another photo of the two on a date at a painting party while asking her fans what their favorite date-night activities were and reminiscing about life outside of self isolation.

“What is your favorite activity to do as a couple?” she captioned the photo, which shows the two smiling at the camera while wearing black smocks. “How much I miss walking outside in crowds of people, window shopping and enjoying music.

But, we all have to do our part to keep each other safe.”

The reality star doesn’t post much on Instagram these days and she frequently wipes her page clean of photos. Aside from the two pictures featuring Eric, she occasionally posts selfies, pictures of her cat, or modeling snapshots online.

Colt is Featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined

Meanwhile, Colt has been busy taking self-shot videos in quarantine while the COVID-19 pandemic continues sweeping the nation. The reality star and his mother Debbie will be featured on the upcoming new miniseries titled 90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined, which premieres on Monday, April 20.

The reality star posted a clip of the miniseries on Instagram on April 13 and encouraged fans to tune in during the premiere. “I don’t know what the future will hold… #90dayfiance : Self Quarantined next Monday, April 20th 9/8c.” Colt also interacts with fans on his profile, asking what his followers are up to in quarantine, what their favorites snacks are, and how they’re are handling the pandemic.

It’s unclear if Colt is dating anybody at this time. The reality star hasn’t shared much about his love life on social media lately, and he hasn’t been spotted with a woman in public since 2019. Colt typically posts pictures of himself, his mother, or scenic pictures of sunsets and the sky on Instagram.

90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined premieres Monday, April 20 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. In the meantime, you can find more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: Larissa Dos Santos Lima 3rd Arrest Case Details & Resolution

