Laura & Aladin Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Where Are They Now?

Laura and Aladin Jallali, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, split up shortly after the first season of The Other Way ended in 2019. Although the couple had a contentious, messy (and very public) breakup, the two have yet to file for divorce, according to Soap Dirt. Fans will get a chance to see their split play out during the TLC special 90 Day Fiancé: Biggest Breakups, before the two reunite on the newest season of What Now? later this month.

Since TLC is airing a special on their split, fans might be wondering where the couple is now and what they’ve been up to since they last appeared on a regular season of 90 Day Fiancé. Here’s what we know about Laura and Aladin today:

Aladin Frequently Posts Fitness Photos & Workout Tips on Instagram

According to Soap Dirt, Laura and Aladin would already be divorced, but Aladin sent Laura the divorce papers in Arabic, so she unable to understand what she was reading or signing. The publication reports that Laura requested the papers to be reissued in English, but for the time being, the two are still technically married. Soap Dirt also reports their divorce will play out on the newest season of What Now, which airs on Monday, April 20 at 11 p.m. ET.

In the meantime, Aladin has primarily been posting workout videos and fitness updates on his Instagram page. The reality star has almost nothing but gym pictures on his page, and he recently started giving his followers tips on how to create their own gym while half of the globe is still stuck in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Human leg press. You guys can use anything to workout. Stay home & Stay safe,” Aladin wrote on a March 31 video of himself doing leg presses while his friend sits on top of a wooden table. It’s unclear at this time if Aladin is dating anybody new while he waits for his divorce from Laura; his Instagram page doesn’t give any insight into his love life at the moment, aside from his love of health and fitness.

Laura Lives in Ecuador & Posts Inspirational Quotes & Silly Memes on Social Media

Meanwhile, Laura remains in Ecuador, where she’s been living for the past six months since she and Aladin split. The reality star mainly posts funny 90 Day memes about herself, inspirational quotes about self love, and the occasional update on how quarantine is going in Ecuador, while encouraging fans to stay home.

“If you have to go out please wear a mask and rubber gloves. Whatever steps you can take for ppe just do it,” she captioned a photo of herself wearing a bra as a face mask. Another, more serious post reads, “Ecuador is taking coronavirus VERY SERIOUS! 2 PM curfew and to get groceries your temp is taken and disinfectant spray is used on the soles of your shoes plus you MUST wear a mask ! Good for Ecuador to be so proactive against this silent deadly war.”

You can catch Laura and Aladin on 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? which premieres on Monday, April 20 at 11 p.m. ET/10 p.m. CT. In the meantime, you can find more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

