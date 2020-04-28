Laura & Aladin Divorce Details & Update on 90 Day Fiancé

Laura and Aladin Jallali, stars of hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé, were featured on the first season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2019. Although the stars appeared to be quite smitten with each other in the beginning, their relationship quickly crumbled and they were separated by the time the “Tell All” special aired.

Although the couple had a contentious, messy (and very public) breakup, the two have yet to legally divorce as of February, according to Soap Dirt. Fans will get a chance to see their split play out during upcoming episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?, which features their ongoing issues. Keep reading for details:

Laura & Aladin Split up Shortly After Their Wedding

Laura and Aladin’s relationship imploded after The Other Way quit filming. The season actually ended with their wedding, and although the two dealt with a few significant ups and downs throughout their time on the show, they appeared to be happy and content with their lives when the season wrapped up.

However, things quickly took a turn for the worst shortly after their wedding, and the two had a very turbulent breakup, which was fraught with accusations of abuse and homosexuality, as well as a false pregnancy claim.

After Aladin removed all traces of his relationship with Laura from his social media page, he proceeded to block her, prompting the reality star to announce that she was expecting. However, Laura quickly claimed that she had lost the baby to an ectopic pregnancy, and later admitted that she had only announced (what many still believe was a fake) pregnancy in order to get Aladin to unblock her from Instagram.

Aladin Delivered Divorce Papers to Laura But She Couldn’t Read Them

According to Soap Dirt, Aladin sent divorce papers to Laura, but they were in Arabic, so the reality star couldn’t read them. The outlet reports that Laura attempted to contact Aladin to request an English copy of the papers be sent, but, according to clips of their appearance on What Now?, Aladin accuses Laura of giving him the wrong address.

Laura told Aladin she wasn’t comfortable signing the papers without knowing for sure what they said, in case she owed him money or they set some other condition, according to the site. Fans will get a chance to see these issues play out on the new season as Laura obtains an attorney to help translate the documents.

Tunisian Law Might Give Aladin a Loophole to End Their Marriage

Soap Dirt further reports that, according to Tunisian law, if the husband attempts to mail divorce papers three times to his estranged spouse with no reply, he is automatically granted a divorce. He doesn’t even have to notify his wife, according to the country’s divorce laws, so Aladin could potentially find a loophole that allows him to legally divorce Laura in his country with no consequences.

Laura finds out all of this information during her appearance on What Now? after she meets with an attorney, who advises her to file for a marriage fraud notice in Canada.

It’s unclear at this time if Laura successfully divorced Aladin, or if she had to jump through several hoops to do so. We expect their divorce proceedings will play out over the next few episodes of What Now?, so fans will just have to keep tuning in on Monday nights to see what happens.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? air Monday nights at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. In the meantime, you can find more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

