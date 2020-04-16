What’s the Beef Between Lil Uzi Vert & Playboi Carti?

Rapper Playboi Carti was enjoying a successful release day after dropping the new single “@ Meh” on April 16, but the focus quickly shifted to fellow hip hop artist Lil Uzi Vert, who appeared to troll his new track.

“@ Meh” marked Carti’s first official new song of 2020, a highly-anticipated event after his long-awaited Whole Lotta Red album was never released back in October 2019, even though the Atlanta-based rapper, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, 23, publicized its drop on all his social media channels.

Playboi Carti – @ MEH [Official Video]Playboi Carti – @ MEH http://smarturl.it/atMEH Directed by Playboi Carti & Nick Walker Produced by: jetsonmade DP: Caleb Seales Colorist: Brandon Chavez Photography by Gunner Stahl http://www.playboicarti.com #PlayboiCarti #atMEH 2020-04-16T16:00:33.000Z

Not long after Carti’s new song dropped on Thursday, Vert posted on his Instagram page what appeared to be a slight not-so-hidden slight toward his former collaborator. Vert, 25, whose real name is Symere Woods, and was born and raised in Philadelphia, shared a picture Carti’s new album art with the caption, “Just Meh.”

The situation between the rappers grew even more contentious after Carti posted the mysterious tweet, “Monday,” leading many of his fans to believe that his new album will be dropping on Monday, April 20. Seemingly in response, Vert then tweeted, “So u dropping Monday bet it.” In the case it wasn’t clear who Vert appeared to be trolling, he then tweeted the oddly typed “Monday” tweet, which perfectly matched how Carti tweeted it.

@playboicarti so u dropping Monday Bet it ☺️ — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) April 16, 2020

. MoNDaY — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) April 16, 2020

Adding further fuel to the first, on March 19, Vert tweeted a seemingly innocuous tweet that read, “Soon as HE drop imma drop again.”

Soon as HE drop imma drop again. — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) March 19, 2020

However, now it seems clear that Vert, who dropped his latest album Eternal Awake in March, was indirectly referencing Carti.

Is This All Be Fake Beef Hyping The Release Of Playboi Carti & Lil Uzi Vert’s ’16*29′ Collaboration?

Uzi and Carti might be friends again. I’m so happy rn. pic.twitter.com/1XHCJJCNnj — ‘95 Leo (@itsflowerboyt) April 16, 2020

The reason so many fans are riled up on Twitter about the beef between Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert is that they used to be close friends and collaborators. Back in 2017, the two rappers announced that they would be coming together to release a collaborative mixtape entitled 16*29.

“We’ve been recording since like 2015,” Carti told XXL, discussing how that he and Vert had recorded around 100 tracks together. “So we know what we got to do. We know what we’re capable of. We just gotta do what we gotta do.”

Even the duo announced a 16*29 tour, with guests G Herbo and SOB x RBE, with scheduled shows in Atlanta, New York, Pittsburgh, and Miami — the tour was eventually scratched, and a collaborative album was never released.

While beef between the rappers was rumored to be the cause of tour and album’s demise, Vert seemingly confirmed he and Carti were no longer close in a since-deleted tweet. On November 28, when one user online asked if they were still on good terms, he tweeted back, “NO.”

But that same day, when another fan asked via Twitter, “What about you and Carti?” he tweeted, “Nothing. I just took a different route.” And when one user online said, “As long as ya’ll not beefing we happy,” Vert tweeted back, “I’m not tough I don’t beef we could have a friendly Dress Off.”

