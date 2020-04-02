Lindsey Ball Dead: Tribute to TikTok Star ‘Smokinhottballz’

Lindsey Ball, a well-known star on TikTok who created the “𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙢𝙪𝙘𝙝 𝒶𝒹𝑒𝓆𝓊𝒶𝓉𝑒” sound on the popular video platform, has died, loved ones confirmed on social media.

On Facebook, Lindsey described herself by writing: “Family is everything ♥️ blood or not. I want the best or nothing at all and I’m not excepting (sic) less.😊” She wrote that she was single and went to Terre Haute North Vigo High School in Indiana. She had 231,000 devoted followers on TikTok and accrued 5.5 million likes. Tributes flooded in from TikTok fans who described Ball as a beautiful soul and human being whose videos meant a lot to them.

Cleta Marie Wilson confirmed Ball’s death on Facebook, writing that she had passed away. “I want to thank anyone that has reached out to myself or my family today,” she wrote. Sadly, loved ones also wrote on Facebook that Ball’s mother, Renee Hilton, also passed away.

“Renee Hilton and Lindsey N. Ball I’m going to miss you both! This is all so unreal to me! I honestly think you could not live without each other ! I love you both! ❤😭” wrote one.

The cause of death hasn’t been confirmed. But people close to Ball wrote on Facebook that coronavirus (COVID-19) was a possibility. Her obituary is not yet posted. “Lindsey May have died of a broken heart. 💔 We’ll know for sure after the autopsy but I’m sure that’s what it was,” Ball’s aunt Trudy Ruch wrote on Facebook. “We’re pretty sure it was COVID-19 but need the autopsy results since she had no symptoms to make prior testing mandatory.”

“We are dealing with an extraordinary set of circumstances and are still trying to come to grips with our current reality,” wrote Wilson in the Facebook post. “Lindsey N. Ball was an amazing person who always saw the good in everything and everyone. There sadly will not be a funeral due to current quarantine issues but please continue to pray for my father and our family and please just hold yours a little tighter…i know i am. If i haven’t responded its simply because I don’t want to believe this is real. Such a young life so full of promise….i love you little sister….till we meet again please be my guardian angel…”

She added: “To Renee Hilton happy birthday my dear…i know you worried when you left this earth about sissy…we did everything we could but shes home safe with you now. We miss you more than you can imagine. Thank you for being there for me growing up and having my back at times i didnt know i needed it. I love you both…to the moon and back. Till we meet again.” The day before that post, Wilson wrote, “God…if your listening please take care of my little sister…i love you Lindsey N. Ball amd i cant imagine a life without you.”

Ball Created a Popular Sound on TikTok That Was Used Thousands of Times

Lindsey Ball, creator of the immortalised “𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙢𝙪𝙘𝙝 𝒶𝒹𝑒𝓆𝓊𝒶𝓉𝑒” sound on TikTok (used more than 40k times), has sadly passed away. rest in peace, queen. 👑 pic.twitter.com/MBklS8zjYH — Alice Ophelia (@iamaliceophelia) April 1, 2020

A fan wrote, “I came from tiktok to see if this dreadful news was true… my heart is so broken and I am sending my prayers and condolences to your family. I adored Lindsey. She was just herself and did not care what the world thought. She made my bad days better. She is such a beautiful human being. God Bless You.”

Ball was very well-known in TikTok land. As one fan noted, “Lindsey Ball, creator of the immortalised ‘𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙢𝙪𝙘𝙝 𝒶𝒹𝑒𝓆𝓊𝒶𝓉𝑒’ sound on TikTok (used more than 40k times), has sadly passed away.”

As Know Your Meme explained, “That Is Very Much Adequate is a catchphrase and a soundbite that gained significant popularity in memes on TikTok in January 2020. Originating from a Which Character Are You? meme by user @smokinhottballz, the soundbite gained a significant spread in lip sync memes on the platform in the following weeks, particularly in jokes about laziness and neglect.”

Fans Offered Tributes to Lindsey Ball as Word of Her Death Spread

Fans offered kind words in Ball’s memory. Some of them were left on Wilson’s post on Facebook. “I’m so sorry for your loss… Her tik toks put a smile on mine and many other faces. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers,” read one comment.

“So unbelievably sorry for your loss. Lindsey never failed to put a smile on my face with her videos. Please let me know where I can send a donation in her honor,” read another. “My condolences go to your family. She touched a lot of us and helped us feel better. She was truly a role model for each of us. We love you and are here for all of you ❤️,” said another comment, underscoring how much Ball’s TikTok videos meant to people.

“i’m so so sorry:( Lindsey was a beautiful soul and her videos had always made me smile. my condolences go out to your family,” said one of many other comments on social media.

