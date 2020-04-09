Lindsie Chrisley Responds to Father Todd’s Coronavirus Hospitalization

Lindsie Chrisley Responds to Father Todd’s Coronavirus Hospitalization

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Lindsie Chrisley

Getty Lindsie Chrisley responded to her estranged father, Todd Chrisley, being hospitalized for coronavirus.

Lindsie Chrisley, who has been estranged from father Todd Chrisley for some time, responded after the reality TV star was hospitalized for coronavirus. Lindsie revealed she too was likely suffering from symptoms related to COVID-19.

“I found out that he was diagnosed with C0VID-19 when my direct messages started blowing up on Instagram and I was sent Savannah’s post,” Lindsie told The Ashley in an exclusive interview on Thursday. “It made me really sad to see he had been hospitalized.”

No one from her family reached out to her directly. Coincidentally, Lindsie has also been suffering from symptoms that are related to coronavirus. She didn’t reveal if she had been tested.

“I was quarantined from [my son] Jackson and [my husband] Will for seven days and at that time, Georgia was still waiting on testing kits so I was unable to be tested. I had a really high fever for five days and the dry cough,” Lindsie told The Ashley. “I believe that [my dad and I] were probably sick at the same time.”

Lindsie emphasized that people should take the pandemic seriously and stay home. “People should be taking social distancing seriously so we can flatten the curve!” she said.

View this post on Instagram

I hope you live a life you’re proud of. If you find that you are not, I hope you have the strength to start all over again 🤍🤍🤍 Sitting here thinking of all the things I should be doing, but realizing my peace is more important ☮️ How many of you can relate to wanting to be the best at everything, but feeling like you have nothing left to give? … Because same! I start my day as an alarm clock, cook, maid, teacher, nanny, nurse, chauffeur, handyman, security officer, photographer, counselor & comforter … probably missing a few, but y’all get the point & M A M A ‘ S y’all relate! ❤️ I wouldn’t trade this life for anything, but sheesh! I’m tired! This week I’m working on organizing our life a little better & saying no to things that don’t serve us. I have a hard time over committing & telling people N O ✖️ It’s time to to slow down & enjoy life outside of the fast lane! 🚗 I have a lot of questions for y’all this week 1. What is a normal bedtime for a 30 year old? 💤 Will says, 10 o’clock but I’m starting to think 8:30pm is the sweet spot! 2. Do you sleep with your TV on (w/ sleep timer) or completely off? 📺 P.S. Mixing it up on y’all this week! Anyone who comments is entered for a VISA GIFT CARD 💳 All you have to do is tell me what you’ll use it for👇🏻

A post shared by Lindsie Chrisley Campbell (@lindsiechrisley) on

Savannah Chrisley Announced Todd Was Positive for COVID-19

Savannah Chrisley announced her fathers hospitalization in an Instagram post on Wednesday night. She posted a family picture to share Todds positive diagnosis with her 2 million followers. “When dad started getting sick I immediately started worrying…he and I are the worriers of the bunch,” Savannah wrote. “After a couple days mom and I talked him into going to urgent care…he went in and he was showing all symptoms of COVID-19 so they tested him.”

Savannah noted the doctors were prepared, and that Todd wasn’t just tested because he was a celebrity. “He went into urgent care just like the rest of u would. After getting tested he went back home and stayed quarantined in his bedroom for 7 days and then his test came back..POSITIVE..,” she wrote.

The family was devastated. As his symptoms began to get worse, Todd decided to go to the hospital. “Sunday he woke mom up saying he has to go to the ER..he couldn’t fight it any longer,” Savannah wrote. “When she got there they made her drop him off and leave because of all the strict guidelines.”

Savannah was afraid her father was going to die. “At one point I fell on my hands and knees and begged God to not take him..to not take my best friend,” she wrote. “I would give everything I had if it meant keeping my daddy.”

Todd is now feeling better. “Also…HE IS ON THE MEND!! Today he said he feels 75% better GOD IS GOOD!,” Savannah added.

View this post on Instagram

COVID-19: Dad was diagnosed with the coronavirus about 2.5 weeks ago..and I have never been so scared in my life. When everything started with COVID-19 I was like a lot of u…my mindset was “Wash your hands, don’t touch people, and you’ll be ok…” BUT BOY HAS THAT IRRESPONSIBLE MINDSET CHANGED! When dad started getting sick I immediately started worrying…he and I are the worriers of the bunch. After a couple days mom and I talked him into going to urgent care…he went in and he was showing all symptoms of COVID-19 so they tested him. Here in TN Vanderbilt was extremely prepared for testing and has testing at 15 or so of their walk in clinics. So before people say…”OH HE ONLY GOT TESTED BECAUSE HES A CELEBRITY…” u are WRONG! He went into an urgent care just like the rest of u would. After getting tested he went back home and stayed quarantined in his bedroom for 7 days and then his test came back..POSITIVE..when mom and I read that our hearts dropped. Dads symptoms were worsening as days went on..finally at 3am on a Sunday he woke mom up saying he has to go to the ER..he couldn’t fight it any longer. When she got there they made her drop him off and leave because of all the strict guidelines. He stayed at Vanderbilt for 3 days and those were the hardest 3 days I think I’ve ever endured. I talk to my daddy 10x a day! He’s my bestfriend…I also never go to bed a single night without a “Goodnight and I love you” text..and now my dad was sitting in a hospital room by himself and I had no idea how he was. At one point I fell on my hands and knees and begged God to not take him..to not take my bestfriend..I would give everything I had if it meant keeping my daddy. I was so desperate that I dropped photos of our family off at the hospital and said “If he sees these I know he’ll keep fighting!” So I guess the point of me telling u all this is so that u take it seriously…STAY HOME! SOCIAL DISTANCE! And most importantly..LOVE HARDER THAN EVER! Life is so short. I also owe a HUGE THANK U to my friends @charlesgalanismd @drjacobunger for walking me through all the steps we needed to follow and continuously checking in on us. As well as the drs and nurses @ Vandy❤

A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on

Pink Donates $1 Million For COVID-19 Relief

After she and her son were diagnosed with coronavirus, Pink donated $1 million to COVID-19 relief. One of the biggest problems the country is facing is lack of testing. During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday, Pink said people should be angry.

In an Instagram post about her diagnosis, she said it was a “travesty” that people did not have access to tests.

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible,” she wrote. “This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities”.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Pink Tells Ellen Coronavirus Symptoms Were ‘Terrifying’

Read More