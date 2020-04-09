Lindsie Chrisley Responds to Father Todd’s Coronavirus Hospitalization

Lindsie Chrisley, who has been estranged from father Todd Chrisley for some time, responded after the reality TV star was hospitalized for coronavirus. Lindsie revealed she too was likely suffering from symptoms related to COVID-19.

“I found out that he was diagnosed with C0VID-19 when my direct messages started blowing up on Instagram and I was sent Savannah’s post,” Lindsie told The Ashley in an exclusive interview on Thursday. “It made me really sad to see he had been hospitalized.”

No one from her family reached out to her directly. Coincidentally, Lindsie has also been suffering from symptoms that are related to coronavirus. She didn’t reveal if she had been tested.

“I was quarantined from [my son] Jackson and [my husband] Will for seven days and at that time, Georgia was still waiting on testing kits so I was unable to be tested. I had a really high fever for five days and the dry cough,” Lindsie told The Ashley. “I believe that [my dad and I] were probably sick at the same time.”

Lindsie emphasized that people should take the pandemic seriously and stay home. “People should be taking social distancing seriously so we can flatten the curve!” she said.

Savannah Chrisley Announced Todd Was Positive for COVID-19

Savannah Chrisley announced her fathers hospitalization in an Instagram post on Wednesday night. She posted a family picture to share Todds positive diagnosis with her 2 million followers. “When dad started getting sick I immediately started worrying…he and I are the worriers of the bunch,” Savannah wrote. “After a couple days mom and I talked him into going to urgent care…he went in and he was showing all symptoms of COVID-19 so they tested him.”

Savannah noted the doctors were prepared, and that Todd wasn’t just tested because he was a celebrity. “He went into urgent care just like the rest of u would. After getting tested he went back home and stayed quarantined in his bedroom for 7 days and then his test came back..POSITIVE..,” she wrote.

The family was devastated. As his symptoms began to get worse, Todd decided to go to the hospital. “Sunday he woke mom up saying he has to go to the ER..he couldn’t fight it any longer,” Savannah wrote. “When she got there they made her drop him off and leave because of all the strict guidelines.”

Savannah was afraid her father was going to die. “At one point I fell on my hands and knees and begged God to not take him..to not take my best friend,” she wrote. “I would give everything I had if it meant keeping my daddy.”

Todd is now feeling better. “Also…HE IS ON THE MEND!! Today he said he feels 75% better GOD IS GOOD!,” Savannah added.

Pink Donates $1 Million For COVID-19 Relief

After she and her son were diagnosed with coronavirus, Pink donated $1 million to COVID-19 relief. One of the biggest problems the country is facing is lack of testing. During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday, Pink said people should be angry.

In an Instagram post about her diagnosis, she said it was a “travesty” that people did not have access to tests.

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible,” she wrote. “This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities”.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Pink Tells Ellen Coronavirus Symptoms Were ‘Terrifying’